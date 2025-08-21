BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
Winklevoss Twins Donate $21 Million To Digital Freedom Fund PAC

The Winklevoss twins are seemingly going all in on Trump’s crypto vision, dropping 188 Bitcoins to back a PAC bent on shaping policy, protecting developers, and fueling Republican wins in the next election cycle.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss donated 188 Bitcoins to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC on Wednesday, the former revealed in a new X post.

New Crypto PAC Sees A Boost From Crypto Billionaires

According to the August 20 social media post, the twin billionaires donated the crypto lump sum in order to help bring about “America’s Golden Age.”

“Today, @cameron and I donated $21 million in bitcoin (188.4547 BTC) to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC,” Tyler Winklevoss wrote. “The mission of the @FreedomFundPAC is to help realize President Trump’s vision of making America the crypto capital of the world.”

The announcement features a list of ten objectives that the Digital Freedom Fund PAC will focus its efforts toward in the crypto sector, including protections for software developers, open banking legislation, and defeating Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections.

“Since inauguration, @POTUS and his Administration have been delivering on the promises they made on the campaign trail and then some,” he added. “We want this unprecedented progress and momentum to continue. Our goal is to support President Trump and his Administration’s efforts to continue to usher in America’s Golden Age.”

Winklevoss Twins Back Republican Causes

The Winklevosses have been long-time vocal members of the Republican Party, backing U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

The duo donated $5 million to crypto-focused super PAC Fairshake and $2 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Most recently, Politico reported that the twins pressed Trump to reject Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) chairman nominee Brian Quintenz despite Tyler praising his nomination earlier this year.

“Congratulations Brian,” Tyler said in a February X post. “Well deserved. Great choice for crypto and for America.”

The Winklevoss brothers’ $21 million Bitcoin donation marks their latest effort to influence U.S. crypto policy, reinforcing their support for Trump’s agenda and signaling continued engagement in shaping the political landscape around digital assets.

