BTC $112,681.57 0.36%
ETH $4,359.71 0.42%
SOL $217.61 1.44%
PEPE $0.000010 5.13%
SHIB $0.000013 2.16%
DOGE $0.24 3.25%
XRP $3.01 0.98%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.45
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Kazakhstan President Proposes State-Backed Crypto Fund Comprising ‘Promising’ Assets

crypto reserve Kazakhstan
President Tokayev announced plans for up to $1 billion in a program aimed at fostering technological growth.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Kazakhstan President Crypto

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pushed his plan to form a “full-fledged” crypto ecosystem by creating a state-backed reserve fund.

“It is advisable to create a State Fund of Digital Assets on the basis of the National Bank’s Investment Corporation,” he said in his annual address on Monday.

He said that the structure will accumulate a strategic crypto reserve consisting of “promising assets.”

Tokayev has urged the government to review tax incentives for investors, adding that “priority should be given to projects that are significant and beneficial to the country’s economy.”

President Tokayev’s $1B Plan in High-Tech and Fintech Sectors

Besides, the President announced plans for up to $1 billion in a program aimed at fostering technological growth. “The Government should prepare it jointly with the National Bank,” he noted.

Further, he called on second-tier banks to actively invest in the real sector, stressing the initiative should start immediately.

President Tokayev also said that it is important for the National Bank and the Kazakh government to find effective ways to maximise the amount of money banks can put into the economy.

Such laws should address “issues of attracting new market participants, promoting technologies in the financial system, and liberalizing the circulation of digital assets.”

Introduction of Digital Tenge

President Tokayev pledged to expand the digital tenge, which is already being used for financing projects through the National Fund.

“The digital tenge can be used in the republican and local budgets, as well as in the budgets of state holdings,” he added.

Furthermore, he stressed the benefits of mass digitization, at the same time warning about cybersecurity risks. The President pointed to the increasing threat of online fraud and the creation of an anti-fraud centre to combat cybercrimes.

“It is necessary to create a more intelligent system that will allow for the prevention of cybercrime,” he said.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-08 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.01
0.98 %
XRP
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
5.13 %
Pepe
Solana
SOL
$217.61
1.44 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,112,683,798,641
2.15
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-08 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant BBVA to Power Crypto Custody
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-09 12:46:44
Press Releases
XRP Latest News: SitonMining Leads XRP into a New Era of Mining
2025-09-09 12:25:45
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors