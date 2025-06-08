BTC $105,696.27 0.08%
ETH $2,511.91 -0.44%
SOL $152.71 1.99%
PEPE $0.000011 2.31%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.26%
DOGE $0.18 0.31%
XRP $2.26 4.05%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.46
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Japanese Senate Approves Crypto Brokerages Reform Bill

Japan Regulation
New law will allow brokerages to apply for special ‘crypto intermediaries’ operating permits
Author
Tim Alper
Author
Tim Alper
About Author

Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Japanese Senate Approves Crypto Brokerages Reform Bill

The Japanese Senate, the House of Councilors, has approved a legal amendment that will give crypto brokerage firms more freedom to operate in the country.

Per the Japanese newspaper Nihon Keizai Shimbun, senators approved several revisions to the Payment Services Act on June 6.

Japanese Crypto Brokerages: Deregulation on The Way

The revised act contains several crypto-related clauses. But arguably the most significant of these pertains to brokerages.

The National Diet Building, in Tokyo, Japan.
The National Diet Building, in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: Kestrel [CC BY-SA 4.0])

Currently, brokerages need to apply to the regulatory Financial Services Agency (FSA) for operating permits. These permits are the same, highly restrictive, stringent licences required by crypto exchanges and wallet operators.

The new amendment, however, creates a new legal category in the crypto sector called “intermediary businesses.”

The regulatory barriers for this category will be much easier to overcome. And firms falling into this category will not have to adhere to the same level of regulatory compliance.

The FSA and the government approved the new measures in March this year, submitting the amendments to the National Diet the same month.

The bill passed the lower house without major opposition. Following its approval by the House of Councilors, the bill is now set to promulgate in June 2026.

Bill Will Create New Customer Safeguards, MPs Claim

Lawmakers said the amendment was a response to the rapid rise of digital finance. They also said the bill would help boost customer protection and promote innovation throughout the country.

Japanese media outlets claim that major businesses think the measures will significantly lower the barriers for gaming firms looking to move into the web3 and crypto spaces.

The bill also allows the Prime Minister’s office to order individual crypto exchange operators to hold a portion of their assets in Japan.

The exact amount may be specified by a Cabinet Order. This clause is a response to the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX in 2022.

At the time of its bankruptcy, FTX operated the FTX Japan subsidiary, which was unable to access its overseas funds. This left users unable to withdraw their coins from the FTX Japan platform after the collapse.

The new rules will also prevent overseas operators or subsidiaries from sending their funds overseas if they go bankrupt.

In bankruptcy cases, the government will instead have the power to force crypto operators to issue customer refunds via approved guarantor companies like trust banks.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Chinese Company Files to Buy $300M XRP – $100 XRP Incoming?
2025-06-06 15:31:41
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
2025-06-07 03:48:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,420,527,227,004
-0.23
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Chinese Company Files to Buy $300M XRP – $100 XRP Incoming?
2025-06-06 15:31:41
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
2025-06-07 03:48:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Family Hides Crypto Seed Phrases Across Four Continents After Kidnapping Threats
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-08 14:58:00
Altcoin News
Deutsche Bank Explores Stablecoins, Tokenized Deposits in Digital Assets Push
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-08 08:34:51
Tim Alper
Tim Alper is a British journalist and features writer who has worked at Cryptonews.com since 2018. He has written for media outlets such as the BBC, the Guardian, and Chosun Ilbo. He has also worked on media projects with Samsung, Sony, LG, Hyundai, Korean Air, Microsoft, Accenture, and more. His crypto-related articles have also been published on The Motley Fool and FXEmpire.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors