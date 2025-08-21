Is the 2025 Bull Run Dead? ETH/USD Plummets Below $4150 Overnight, Rebound in Sight?

ETH/USD plummets below $4,150 overnight sparking bull run death concerns as institutional support and whale intervention maintain $4,200 support amid recovery hopes.

The Ethereum/USD pair experienced a sharp decline below $4,150 during overnight trading on August 20, after previously reaching a high of $4,329.

This sudden drop has sparked concerns across the broader crypto market about whether the anticipated 2025 bull run has come to an end.

However, intervention from whales and institutional investors has helped the price maintain support above the crucial $4,200 level, alleviating some of the “bull run is dead” anxiety and restoring optimism for an Ethereum price recovery.

Institutional Support For ETH Suggests Bull Run Is Not Dead

Institutional backing remains strong, as evidenced by a U.S. Government Fund wallet purchasing $332,460 worth of ETH on August 20.

This entity currently maintains holdings of 65,232 ETH, valued at approximately $281 million.

Dan Tapiero, Founder of Growth Equity Fund 50TFUND, reasserts confidence that the Bitcoin and Ethereum bull market has substantial room for growth and is far from finished.

Bitcoin and Eth bull mkt still has a lot further to run.



No chance lending doesn't go multiples over where it was in '21.



Americanization of Crypto is driver.



Lending only still in its infancy.



Btc and eth legitimate collateral.



Old world salivates at the opportunity. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/OSJUm45k0z — Dan Tapiero (@DTAPCAP) August 21, 2025

He attributes this optimism to the “Americanization” of cryptocurrency through favorable regulatory policies in the United States.

With BTC and ETH establishing themselves as legitimate collateral assets, Tapiero believes they possess significant upside potential before 2025 concludes.

Many Ethereum enthusiasts are now closely monitoring Friday’s Jackson Hole summit, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to address the market with key insights.

If Powell adopts a dovish tone, analysts believe ETH could resume its rally toward new all-time highs.

Conversely, a hawkish stance might result in price volatility for 3-4 weeks, with a major breakout potentially delayed until Q4.

Technical ETH/USD Analysis Points to Bullish Potential

From a technical standpoint, the ETHUSD 4-hour chart appears to be forming a potential inverse head and shoulders pattern.

The left shoulder, head, and initial formation of the right shoulder are already visible.

The neckline resistance sits approximately at the $4,600 level, and a confirmed breakout above this threshold would target the $4,872 zone, with potential for higher gains if momentum accelerates.

Source: TradingView

The RSI indicator reads approximately 46, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions, though it leans toward the weaker side with limited bullish momentum.

The pattern suggests bullish potential if ETH can maintain current support levels and advance toward the neckline.

However, failure to build strength could invalidate this setup and push prices back toward the $4,100–$4,000 range.

Crypto Futures Trading Gains Momentum Amid Market Uncertainty

As the crypto market awaits confirmation of continued bull run momentum, both institutional investors and retail traders are exploring opportunities to maximize returns.

Crypto futures trading is experiencing significant growth in this environment.

However, selecting the appropriate platform remains essential.

Retail traders seeking to compete effectively with institutional players require access to the same level of execution speed and leverage options.

