Is Chainlink the Lone Wolf of This Bull Run? LINK Price Remains In the Green Despite Severe Market Crash
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The LINK price has managed a slight gain today, consolidating at the $25 level as the cryptocurrency market as a whole suffers a sizeable dip.
This price represents a 14% increase in a week and a 50% increase in the past fortnight, with the altcoin – the 12th-biggest in the market – also posting a healthy 146% increase in the last 12 months.
Chainlink has bucked today’s negative trend by virtue of recent positive news, with the platform announcing last week that it had signed a major partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).
Combined with other partnerships and its network growth, this news bodes extremely well for the short- and long-term LINK price prediction.
LINK Price Remains In the Green Despite Severe Market Crash
CoinGecko data reveals that the market’s entire cap has fallen by 3.5% in the past 24 hours, whereas the LINK price has actually gained by 1.5%.
If we look at its chart today we see that it has maintained its high momentum of recent days.
In particular, we see that its relative strength index (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) both peaked again yesterday, signalling a spike in buying.
Also interesting is the fact that the LINK price has broken through four descending channels in the past three months, something which is indicative of an asset being in a growth phase.
Each channel has ended at a higher point than the last, which is again a very bullish sign.
And if we look at LINK’s 24-hour trading volume ($3.15 billion), we see that it’s at its highest level since December.
Such peaks in volume haven’t happened with all major tokens, and the reason for LINK’s fortunes is that it’s now boasting some of the strongest fundamentals in crypto.
This isn’t simply because of recent partnership announcements, but because Chainlink has now positioned itself as a major infrastructure provider in a future decentralized, blockchain-based economy.
As an on-chain data provider, it will likely play a key role for the growing number of companies and institutions looking to involve themselves in tokenization, for example.
Estimates from Standard Chartered and Synpulse suggest that expected demand for real-world assets could reach $30.1 trillion by 2034, and Chainlink is aiming to capture a significant slice of this market.
Given such fundamentals, and given its momentum, the LINK price could easily hit $30 in the next few weeks, before breaking its ATH of $52.70 by the end of the year.
As strong as LINK seems right now, traders may also opt to diversify into newer altcoins, since these often outperform market averages during bullish periods.
This is also something that can happen with presale coins, with the biggest presales often leading to strong rallies once their tokens list.
One exciting presale token right now is Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed meme coin that has now raised just over $1.1 million in its ongoing sale.
Maxi Doge has been turning heads because of its plans to offer a hyper-bullish take on the Dogecoin meme formula.
It’s building an online community of traders on Discord and Telegram, where it will not only provide a forum for the sharing of trading tips, but will also host regular trading competitions and contests.
The idea of these contests is to incentivize proactive trading behavior, rewarding the best-performing investors and ranking them on a global leaderboard.
Not only that, but Maxi Doge will maintain a Maxi Fund, which it will use to support marketing a partnerships, all with an aim to placing the coin in the public eye.
MAXI has a total supply of 150.24 billion, with holders able to stake the token for a regular income.
You can join its presale now by going to the Maxi Doge website and connecting a compatible wallet.
MAXI currently costs $0.0002525, but this will rise later today, so new buyers should move quickly.Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Exec Says XRPL Is Perfect for “Real-World Assets” – Trillions of Dollars Coming to XRP?
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Exec Says XRPL Is Perfect for “Real-World Assets” – Trillions of Dollars Coming to XRP?
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18