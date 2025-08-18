Is Chainlink the Lone Wolf of This Bull Run? LINK Price Remains In the Green Despite Severe Market Crash

The LINK price has consolidated while the rest of the market has fallen – is this a bullish sign for Chainlink's future?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The LINK price has managed a slight gain today, consolidating at the $25 level as the cryptocurrency market as a whole suffers a sizeable dip.

This price represents a 14% increase in a week and a 50% increase in the past fortnight, with the altcoin – the 12th-biggest in the market – also posting a healthy 146% increase in the last 12 months.

Chainlink has bucked today’s negative trend by virtue of recent positive news, with the platform announcing last week that it had signed a major partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Combined with other partnerships and its network growth, this news bodes extremely well for the short- and long-term LINK price prediction.

LINK Price Remains In the Green Despite Severe Market Crash

CoinGecko data reveals that the market’s entire cap has fallen by 3.5% in the past 24 hours, whereas the LINK price has actually gained by 1.5%.

If we look at its chart today we see that it has maintained its high momentum of recent days.

In particular, we see that its relative strength index (yellow) and MACD (orange, blue) both peaked again yesterday, signalling a spike in buying.

Source: TradingView

Also interesting is the fact that the LINK price has broken through four descending channels in the past three months, something which is indicative of an asset being in a growth phase.

Each channel has ended at a higher point than the last, which is again a very bullish sign.

And if we look at LINK’s 24-hour trading volume ($3.15 billion), we see that it’s at its highest level since December.

Such peaks in volume haven’t happened with all major tokens, and the reason for LINK’s fortunes is that it’s now boasting some of the strongest fundamentals in crypto.

$LINK is in a better position than $XRP to the benefit from the coming wave of institutional blockchain adoption and trillions in assets being tokenized onchain



A common response to this is "but Chainlink and XRPL don't compete 1:1 on product basis!!"



That's true but also… pic.twitter.com/b18Bm0vMrU — Zach Rynes | CLG (@ChainLinkGod) August 17, 2025

This isn’t simply because of recent partnership announcements, but because Chainlink has now positioned itself as a major infrastructure provider in a future decentralized, blockchain-based economy.

As an on-chain data provider, it will likely play a key role for the growing number of companies and institutions looking to involve themselves in tokenization, for example.

Estimates from Standard Chartered and Synpulse suggest that expected demand for real-world assets could reach $30.1 trillion by 2034, and Chainlink is aiming to capture a significant slice of this market.

Given such fundamentals, and given its momentum, the LINK price could easily hit $30 in the next few weeks, before breaking its ATH of $52.70 by the end of the year.

