[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 18, 2025 – Crypto Market Turns Bearish as Bitcoin Tests $115K, XRP Slips Below $3
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, August 18. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
The crypto market showed a bearish signal today, with Bitcoin (BTC) dropping 2.08% to test the $115K mark and XRP slipping below $3. Ethereum (ETH) also dipped 3.5% to under $4,400. Most sectors followed the downward trend, but DeFi stood out with a 1.81% gain, led by Chainlink (LINK) surging 14.32% on news of a new on-chain reserve mechanism and a strategic partnership with ICE, the parent company of the NYSE. Maker (MKR), Aerodrome Finance (AERO), and DEFI.ssi also posted gains, highlighting DeFi’s resilience amid broad market weakness.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Exec Says XRPL Is Perfect for “Real-World Assets” – Trillions of Dollars Coming to XRP?
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Your Phone Can Now Mine Crypto: XRP Mining App Turns Smartphones into Daily Miners
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Exec Says XRPL Is Perfect for “Real-World Assets” – Trillions of Dollars Coming to XRP?
- Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors