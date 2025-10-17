Inside Tether’s Open-Source Wallet Push – A Step Toward Cross-Chain Dominance?

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Last updated: October 17, 2025

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest cryptocurrency stablecoin, has announced the open-sourcing of its Wallet Development Kit (WDK)—a modular framework designed to simplify the creation of secure, multi-chain, self-custodial wallets.

Today Tether introduces WDK, the Wallet Development Kit, one of the core pillars of our Stable Company strategy.



At Tether, we imagine a world where humans, autonomous machines, and AI Agents have the freedom to control their own finances and transact without boundaries.

The move is part of Tether’s ambition to strengthen the infrastructure of decentralized finance and widen access to programmable money. The toolkit allows developers, organizations, and even AI agents to build wallets capable of operating seamlessly across devices and blockchains.

From embedded systems and IoT devices to mobile, desktop, and server environments, WDK seeks to make digital wallets as universal as email or messaging apps.

Empowering Developers, Nations, and Machines

According to Tether, the WDK allows anyone—from independent developers to national institutions—to build wallets for a variety of purposes, including DeFi, payments, gaming, savings, and prediction markets. By removing barriers such as licensing fees or proprietary restrictions, the open-source framework gives full control to its users.

“Self-custodial wallets are the cornerstone of a free and resilient monetary infrastructure,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “We imagine a world where humans, autonomous machines, and AI agents have the freedom to control their own finances.”

Unlike commercial frameworks that charge usage fees or limit developers to specific ecosystems, Tether’s WDK is entirely open-source and ecosystem-agnostic. It supports Bitcoin, Lightning Network, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, TON, and other EVM and non-EVM blockchains.

Expanding Cross-Chain Capabilities

WDK by Tether also integrates USDT0 network-scaling technology, allowing for seamless bridging and highly available liquidity across chains. Developers can easily implement DeFi primitives like lending, swaps, and staking, while offering end-users a simplified interface that abstracts away the complexity of gas fees, bridges, and network switching.

The toolkit includes customizable user-interface templates, widgets, and secure key management tools to streamline wallet creation. Its modular design allows developers to tailor solutions for both consumer and institutional use—from mobile wallets and desktop apps to IoT devices and autonomous trading systems.

Developing the Next Phase of Digital Finance

Tether envisions WDK as a building block for a future where machines and AI systems can autonomously manage and transact digital assets. “From smartphones to smart fridges, from trading bots to spaceships,” the company said, WDK will allow financial sovereignty in every environment.

Upcoming projects such as Rumble Wallet and Tether’s own self-custodial wallet are already built on WDK, showcasing its scalability and adaptability. By open-sourcing this framework, Tether is not only inviting innovation but also positioning itself at the center of a rapidly evolving multi-chain ecosystem.

Tether Bets Big On Privacy And Non-Custodial Wallets

In May, Tether made a strategic investment in Zengo Wallet, a self-custodial, seedless crypto wallet designed to eliminate single points of failure.

The stablecoin company invested in Zengo Wallet to help advance its mission of promoting financial inclusion, consistent with Tether’s goal of providing people around the world with access to a stable currency. Aside from wallet integration, Tether has also been expanding its foothold in stablecoin payment for retail transactions.