Tether and Zengo Wallet Join Forces to Usher in a New Era of Self-Custodial Stablecoin Security

Every year, billions of dollars are lost to hacks, insolvencies, and third-party failures across the crypto industry. As risks from custodial platforms, censorship, and data breaches continue to rise, secure self-custody is no longer optional; it has become critical.

In response to this growing need, Tether, the company behind the world’s leading stablecoin, USDT, has made a strategic investment in Zengo Wallet, a self-custodial, seedless crypto wallet designed to eliminate single points of failure.

Zengo gives users full control of their digital assets while removing the vulnerabilities associated with traditional seed phrase recovery. With Tether’s financial backing, Zengo will be able to supercharge the development of its security-first product, enabling users across the world to manage and transact with stablecoins, including USDT, more safely, independently, and across multiple chains.

What’s So Unique About Zengo?

Before diving into the Tether-Zengo partnership, it’s important to understand what makes Zengo Wallet stand out in the self-custodial wallet space. The simplest and most critical answer is: MPC.

Multi-Party Computation (MPC) enables a secure key management system without a single point of failure. Multiple parties jointly perform essential cryptographic operations like key generation, transaction signing, and verification without revealing their secret shares.

In Zengo’s implementation, the traditional private key is replaced with two independently created mathematical “secret shares”: one stored on the user’s mobile device, the other on Zengo’s servers. Neither party can act alone, and no single point of compromise exists.

Thanks to this architecture, Zengo has never experienced a hack or phishing incident. Today, it protects over 1.5 million users and supports cross-chain asset management with round-the-clock customer service.

Tether Invests in Zengo’s Mission

Recognizing Zengo’s focus on offering the most accessible and safest wallet service, Tether has invested in the wallet to help advance its mission of promoting financial inclusion, aligned with Tether’s goal of providing people around the world with access to a stable currency. Together, Zengo and Tether aim to expand secure financial access on a global scale.

“Tether is committed to delivering reliable and secure tools that empower users to take control of their digital assets. Our investment in Zengo reflects that commitment,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of the leading digital asset company.

“By supporting Zengo’s innovative approach to self-custody, we aim to help more people worldwide access blockchain technology with confidence, ease, and security. Together, we are shaping the future of how stablecoins are used and adopted,” he added.

Zengo Boosts Security with Subscription Service

With Zengo Pro, its paid premium self-custodial service, Zengo Wallet is tackling a problem that’s still mostly unresolved: what happens to your crypto if something unexpected happens to you? From natural disasters to war, the need for a clear solution to the crypto inheritance problem is more urgent than ever.

Zengo Pro’s legacy transfer lets users securely pass their crypto to a trusted friend or family member without KYC or third-party involvement. It’s a practical way to ensure your assets don’t vanish, but instead continue across generations.

Beyond inheritance planning, Zengo Pro includes tools like Theft Protection, Bitcoin Vaults, Transaction Insights, and Private Mode, offering a more advanced take on self-custody for serious users.

Time for USDT to Get User-Controlled Safety

The focus of wallets tends to be on Bitcoin and altcoins, but it’s time stablecoins received the same level of protection. After all, they’re driving significant volume across the ecosystem.

With that in mind, Zengo Wallet provides multi-chain USDT support. The stablecoin is issued on several blockchains, including Tron, Ethereum, Solana, Ton, Avalanche, Aptos, and others. Zengo’s compatibility with multiple blockchain networks enables seamless support for Tether’s stablecoins across major ecosystems.

This allows users worldwide to take advantage of different chains and their features based on individual needs. And all these opportunities to store, use, and deploy Tether’s tokens are delivered in a fully secure, self-custodial way under the user’s complete control.

Driving Global Access with Secure Usage

Expanded accessibility and enhanced security for USDT via Zengo Wallet couldn’t come at a better time, as stablecoins, with their decentralized infrastructure and stable value, are seeing rapid global adoption.

From individuals to corporations, users in nearly any jurisdiction can access stablecoins without relying on traditional banking systems to transfer value across borders, access financial services, and preserve wealth.

Leading this stablecoin-powered financial shift is Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin by market cap, currently valued at $151.3 billion and representing 61.28% of the market. With over 400 million users globally, Tether’s reach is unmatched. Now, with Zengo’s multi-chain security, built-in payment tools, and cross-chain swaps, even more users will be able to securely access and utilize USDT.

Self-custody Becomes the Norm

With ongoing hacks, data breaches, and global unrest, people are increasingly recognizing the importance of self-custody. This safety and privacy-oriented approach to managing crypto appeals to both crypto beginners and seasoned professionals.

Through Zengo Wallet, individuals can easily send money to friends and family, and institutions gain access to a seamless cross-border payment solution – without exposing their assets to unnecessary risk.

Moreover, self-custodial crypto wallets like Zengo align with growing regulatory clarity worldwide, reflecting a broader shift toward institutional-friendly solutions as crypto is embraced by traditional finance players and governments alike.

Final Thoughts

A crypto wallet without a seed phrase, Zengo Wallet leverages institutional-grade MPC technology to deliver the highest-grade security. Now, backed by a strategic investment from leading stablecoin issuer Tether, Zengo can supercharge its mission to help users take full control of their financial future.

As crypto enters the mainstream, Tether and Zengo are positioned to drive the next wave of global financial empowerment, combining stable value with self-custodial security. To join this next chapter of crypto evolution, get your own Zengo Wallet today!

