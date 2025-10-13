BTC $115,503.81 3.33%
ETH $4,185.16 8.83%
SOL $198.40 8.43%
PEPE $0.0000076 12.20%
SHIB $0.000010 7.41%
DOGE $0.21 11.01%
XRP $2.62 9.24%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Changpeng Zhao Hits Back at Hyperliquid Founder Flagging Transparency Issues at CEXs

Binance Changpeng Zhao hyperliquid
CZ appeared to address the criticism indirectly, saying Binance and its partners spend hundreds of millions from their own pockets to protect users.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Hyperliquid

Changpeng Zhao pushed back Monday as Hyperliquid co-founder Jeff Yan accused centralized exchanges like Binance of underreporting user liquidations during last week’s crypto market crash.

In a post on X, Yan said Hyperliquid’s fully on-chain liquidation data could not be compared with what he called “underreported CEX liquidations.” He argued that on-chain systems allow anyone to verify trades, orders, and liquidations in real time, ensuring transparency and fairness for users.

“Some CEXs publicly document that they dramatically underreport user liquidations,” Yan wrote, pointing to Binance as an example.

“Even if there are thousands of liquidation orders in the same second, only one is reported. Because liquidations happen in bursts, this could easily be 100x underreporting under some conditions.”

CZ: Binance Prioritized User Protection During Market Turmoil

Yan said transparency and neutrality were key advantages of decentralized infrastructure and urged the industry to adopt higher reporting standards.

Zhao, known widely as CZ, responded with a post that appeared to address the criticism indirectly. “Some people ask why is #BNB so strong?” he wrote. “While others tried to ignore, hide, shift blame, or attack competitors, the key @BNBChain ecosystem players (Binance, Venus, and more) took hundreds of millions out of their own pockets to PROTECT USERS,” he said.

He ended the post by saying “different value systems,” a remark interpreted by many as a reference to Hyperliquid’s comments.

Market Rout Sparks Tensions Between Binance, Hyperliquid

The exchange of posts followed the Oct. 10–11 market crash that sent shockwaves through the crypto sector. Bitcoin plunged from $122,000 to $109,000, wiping out more than $19b in leveraged positions. CoinGlass described it as one of the largest liquidation cascades in crypto history, impacting over 1.6 million traders.

During the chaos, Hyperliquid reportedly handled $50–$70b in trading volume without any downtime or disruption. Meanwhile, Binance experienced temporary technical issues that left some users unable to close positions for nearly an hour. As a result, frustration spread quickly across social media, with traders saying the delays deepened their losses.

CZ Clarifies Binance Has No Current Ties to Hyperliquid Despite Past Incubation Links

Zhao also reshared a post comparing liquidation rates, which showed Binance liquidating 60% of long positions while decentralized exchanges such as Hyperliquid saw closer to 90%.

Last week, Zhao addressed speculation that Binance has investment ties to Hyperliquid.

He clarified that while Jeff Yan participated in Binance Labs’ first incubation program in 2018 through a startup called YZiLabs, the company failed and Binance did not recover its investment.

Hyperliquid has grown rapidly since its launch, operating on its own Layer-1 blockchain and ranking among the most active decentralized perpetual trading platforms. According to DefiLlama, it handled $319b in trading volume in July, contributing to a record $487b across DeFi perpetual markets that month.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction:  What Onchain Signals Suggest for BTC Price Direction – Up or Down?
2025-10-12 14:02:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui
2025-10-10 23:16:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,126,547,057,913
-8.01
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction:  What Onchain Signals Suggest for BTC Price Direction – Up or Down?
2025-10-12 14:02:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
2025-10-10 22:11:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 10 October – XRP, BNB Coin, Sui
2025-10-10 23:16:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Mining Firm MARA Holdings Adds 400 Bitcoin Worth $46.31M: On-Chain Data
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-10-13 05:50:29
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Stabilizes After Trump’s Efforts to Defuse US–China Trade Rift
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-13 04:52:07
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors