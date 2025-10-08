HYPE Price Prediction: MetaMask Brings Perpetual Trading to Millions via Hyperliquid – $100 Before Year-End?

HYPE price prediction eyes $100 target as MetaMask launches Perps feature powered by Hyperliquid with token surging 3.3% to $46.61 and $15.6B market cap ranking 11th in crypto.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

HYPE price prediction is once again at the center of investor conversations following MetaMask’s latest partnership with decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.

On October 8, the leading Ethereum-based wallet unveiled “MetaMask Perps,” a new feature powered by Hyperliquid that enables perpetual futures trading directly within the Metamask mobile app.

Investors are now wondering whether this integration with the Premier DEX wallet can see HYPE reach $100 per token before the end of 2025.

HYPE Price Surges 3.3% as MetaMask Unlocks Perpetual Trading for Millions

Following the announcement, HYPE rose 3.3% to trade around $46.61, bringing its circulating market cap to $15.6 billion, to cement Hyperliquid’s position as the 11th largest cryptocurrency in the market.

Hyperliquid now dominates the Perp DEX sector, maintaining over $14 billion in daily open interest and hitting a record-breaking $59.5 billion in trading volume on September 25 alone.

In the same month, Hyperliquid ranked as the third-highest revenue-generating project in the entire crypto space, trailing only stablecoin giants Tether and Circle, according to CryptoRank data.

On October 7, S&P Dow Jones Indices included HYPE in the S&P Digital Markets 50, a new index combining the 15 largest cryptocurrencies with 35 publicly listed crypto-related companies.

🔥Breaking: $HYPE Joins the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index



S&P Dow Jones Indices has just announced the S&P Digital Markets 50, a new index that combines the 15 largest cryptocurrencies with 35 listed companies involved in the crypto sector, marking the first time S&P has… pic.twitter.com/idLTvUrr5z — Hyperliquid Daily (@HYPERDailyTK) October 8, 2025

The inclusion of $HYPE signals that institutional whales and smart money may be preparing to accumulate HYPE more aggressively.

Meanwhile, Hyperliquid continues its $3–5 million daily buybacks, reinforcing investor confidence that the HYPE token could still comfortably double from current levels and approach the $100 target.

Prominent Hyperliquid supporter Arthur recently shared his thesis backing the HYPE price prediction of $100.

In a chart shared on X, Arthur noted that Hyperliquid has consolidated within a tight range for over 135 days, during which the Assistance Fund purchased more than $347 million worth of HYPE.

He argued that “HYPE is fundamentally undervalued by at least 2x, even when considering short-term flows.”

Arthur’s main reason for predicting a move to $100 before the end of 2025 is the expected $300–$400 million of net buying from Hyperliquid’s DATS in 2025, alongside an additional ~$180 million from the Assistance Fund.

Additionally, Ark Invest and Cathie Wood’s crypto asset management arm have expressed interest in purchasing HYPE DATS (Cathie confirmed they required a HYPE DAT for exposure).

HYPE Price Prediction: Technical Setup Hints at $60 Breakout Before Year-End

On the 1-hour HYPE/USDT chart, price action shows a significant downtrend from around $58 to approximately $40.5, followed by a recovery that peaked near $50.

The current price sits at $46.58, having just broken through what appears to be a descending channel or wedge structure, a possible “break of structure.”

The white and red EMAs that previously acted as support during the uptrend are now turning bullish again.

Source: TradingView

The technical setup indicates that price action is consolidating tightly within a darkened box zone, suggesting market indecision but with bullish undertones, given the recent breakout pattern.

If whale and retail buying pressure return, $HYPE could target its first resistance around $56, followed by a secondary target near $60.

