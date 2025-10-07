BTC $122,117.94 -2.07%
ETH $4,506.13 -3.69%
SOL $223.20 -4.23%
PEPE $0.0000096 -6.30%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.33%
DOGE $0.25 -5.69%
XRP $2.88 -4.17%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

LunarCrush: CAKE’s Hype Holds While Engagement Slips – Is a Cool‑Off Coming?

Altcoin
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
pancakeswap

PancakeSwap’s CAKE token has been active on social media feeds this week. Mentions are rising, and influencers continue to rally around its meme potential and position in the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem. But according to updated metrics from LunarCrush, there is a widening gap between surface-level enthusiasm and deeper participation.

Engagement has dropped, and the Galaxy Score has declined by a meaningful margin. The data suggest that while CAKE remains in conversation, the energy behind it is becoming more passive. In crypto, such divergences often precede short-term shifts in momentum.

Source: LunarCrush

Engagement Falls Despite High Visibility

LunarCrush reported a fall of approximately 143K in overall engagements, even as the total stayed above 817K. The Galaxy Score, which weighs social sentiment, trading activity, and community metrics, fell 19 points. These indicators suggest that CAKE’s social visibility is not matched by consistent interaction.

The AltRank remained relatively steady. This figure compares a token’s social and market performance against all others. A flat AltRank paired with falling engagement implies that the excitement is failing to translate into movement beyond price chatter.

Mentions alone do not sustain asset momentum. In crypto data analytics, engagement per mention is often a more reliable indicator of market intent. In CAKE’s case, that ratio appears to be falling.

Narrative Strength Still Drives Attention

Community members continue to circulate memes and promotional content around CAKE’s cultural positioning. Influencers have called CAKE the strongest meme coin in the BSC ecosystem. That narrative keeps the token circulating in daily trending feeds.

But persistent stories do not always lead to volume or new buying. Blockchain and crypto analytics reports suggest that price gains with fading interaction often lead to near-term stalls. If user participation flattens further, price discovery may stall regardless of social narratives.

This dynamic places CAKE in a category where visibility remains high but conviction may be softening. These are early signs of a shift toward consolidation.

Volatility May Follow Weakening Sentiment

The current divergence does not indicate an immediate drop, but it introduces fragility. If another coin draws engagement away or if trading liquidity thins, CAKE’s price movement could slow or reverse. In crypto market analysis, tokens at this stage often hover before retracing or breaking upward with renewed catalysts.

Key signs to watch include daily engagement per mention and whether the Galaxy Score stabilizes. If both metrics fall further, the story may fade from traders’ screens. But if activity rebounds, CAKE could sustain its place in short-term momentum trades.

Either way, the data from LunarCrush points to a pause in intensity. Whether this indicates a larger shift or simply a temporary cool-off remains dependent on how traders respond to the next data cycle.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
PancakeSwap
CAKE
$4.27
14.35 %
PancakeSwap

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,407,672,143,604
7.9
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-07 16:22:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Index at 67: Rotation Puts PancakeSwap, MYX Finance, and EigenLayer in the Spotlight
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-06 17:21:51
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Rotation Lifts PancakeSwap, BNB, Story – But Can Momentum Hold?
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-03 16:58:48
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors