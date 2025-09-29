HYPE Price Prediction: Cathie Wood Compares Hyperliquid to ‘Early Solana’ – Can HYPE Surge 7X to Match SOL?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

HYPE price prediction is gaining traction after ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood, speaking on the Master Investor podcast, compared Hyperliquid to the early days of Solana.

While she did not confirm whether her firm holds positions in HYPE, Wood stressed the decentralized exchange deserves close attention, particularly as it faces competition from the newly launched Aster DEX on the BNB Chain.

The remarks have amplified speculation over whether HYPE could rally 7X to match Solana’s current market valuation.

Hyperliquid’s Explosive Growth Since Launch

While this projection seems audacious, the growth of the Hyperliquid protocol has been immense since its November 2024 market debut.

According to data from DefiLlama, Hyperliquid has grown from roughly $154 million in total value locked (TVL) at launch to over $2.2 billion at the time of writing, marking over 14X growth.

Similarly, the stablecoin market capitalization on the protocol increased by 550% from $1.3 billion to approximately $6 billion over the last 10 months.

More recently, the Hyper Foundation announced the launch of an NFT collection on the HyperEVM network called Hypurr.

The collection immediately achieved a floor price of $68,900, with total trading volume reaching over $45 million within 24 hours on OpenSea, positioning it as the 5th most valuable NFT collection in the world.

Hypurr NFTs are now the 5th most valuable NFT collection in the world. Potentially soon to be TOP 2. pic.twitter.com/vn1Oi2yGIS — x256.hl (@x256xx) September 28, 2025

These developments and progressive growth are some of the reasons many analysts believe long-term Hyperliquid can rise to be among the top 5 protocols alongside the likes of BTC, ETH, BNB, and SOL.

To rival Solana’s current market capitalization of about $114.5 billion, HYPE would need to climb to roughly $340 per token on a circulating supply basis, a 7.2X jump from its present level.

Even on a fully diluted basis, matching Solana’s valuation still implies a price near $114.5, representing a 2.4X upside from today.

HYPE Price Prediction: Bullish Rebound from Key Support Targets $54 Reclaim

On the technical front, the HYPE/USDT 4-hour chart shows that the price recently broke out of a steep downtrend and is now retracing upward into key Fibonacci levels.

After bottoming near the $40.38–$41.59 support zone, the price rebounded strongly and has now reached the 0.382 retracement level around $48.39.

This marks the first major resistance after the correction, with the next upside target sitting at the 0.236 level near $52.60.

Momentum suggests buyers are attempting to reclaim lost ground, but whether this move develops into a full reversal or stalls depends on how the price reacts around the current Fibonacci cluster.

If it holds above $45 and builds strength, a push toward $52–$53 is likely.

However, rejection here could send it back toward $44.99 or even retest the $41 region.

