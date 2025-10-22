How Crypto Exchanges Use AI to Power Next-Gen Trading Tools – Can Traders Really Trust Them?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant promise in crypto. AI-powered tools are already powering trading bots, predicting token sentiment, and responding to market shocks in real time.

It, therefore, shouldn’t come as a surprise that a handful of crypto exchanges are using AI-powered tools to analyze markets, build personalized strategies, and execute trades.

While AI has proven to be useful for crypto traders, exchanges like Bitget, Kraken, and Binance are developing and leveraging their own AI tools to help users gain a competitive edge in the market.

Bitget’s GetAgent

Gracy Chen, CEO of crypto exchange Bitget, told Cryptonews that Bitget views AI as a core part of the platform’s Universal Exchange (UEX) framework.

Launched earlier this month, Bitget’s UEX platform combines centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) with traditional finance (TradFi) platforms. This allows users to trade a wide range of assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), forex, gold, and real-world assets (RWAs), all from a single account.

To ensure operations run smoothly, UEX leverages Bitget’s AI-powered trading assistant, “GetAgent.” GetAgent helps users analyze crypto markets and execute trades via a chat interface.

“Users can interact with GetAgent in the same way as speaking with an advisor, asking questions like ‘Should I rebalance my portfolio?’ or ‘What’s ETH’s short-term resistance?’ Responses are suited for each individual user,” Chen said.

Use Cases

Chen noted that GetAgent is designed to help Bitget users make better decisions. This was demonstrated recently when the synthetic dollar, USDe, depegged on the Binance crypto exchange due to an internal oracle issue.

According to Chen, many traders were caught off guard by how quickly this event unraveled. As a result, Bitget users leveraged GetAgent to monitor real-time oracle data updates and on-chain metrics (such as redemption pressure, volume spikes, and liquidity outflows). This allowed users to adjust or withdraw positions faster than manual tracking would have allowed.

“In such cases, traders might feel panic seeing such a situation unfold, but GetAgent removes the emotion from the decision-making process by evaluating the numbers and making a recommendation rooted in facts,” Chen said.

Chen also noted that GetAgent has been recently updated to include closed-loop futures trading, personalized wealth management recommendations, and adaptive trading bots. This allows GetAgent to perform real-time monitoring of cryptocurrencies, trend indicators, and alert users when things change.

The tool can also manually configure different trade strategies using different prompts. For example, a user can write:

“What’s the outlook for ETH/USDT over the next week, given current RSI, on‑chain activity, and social sentiment?”

GetAgent then returns trend summary, key support and resistance levels, and an alert if a user’s holdings include ETH, and a suggested action – For example: “Consider light DCA if price dips below $X”).

“This means that just by typing a few words, the trades and insights garnered allow it to execute on the app,” Chen said.

Kraken Acquires Capitalise.ai

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is actively advancing its platform by incorporating AI‑powered tools and automation. Most recently, Kraken acquired Capitalise.ai, a no-code, natural-language trading automation platform.

According to a Kraken blog post, a phased rollout of Capitalise.ai’s functionality within Kraken Pro is expected to begin later this year. The post further mentions that integrating Capitalise.ai’s technology into Kraken Pro will allow users to automate sophisticated strategies across digital and traditional asset classes without writing a single line of code.

It’s also interesting to note that Capitalise.ai’s platform supports not just cryptocurrencies, but also equities, FX, futures, and options. This could mean that Kraken’s acquisition positions them toward offering multi‑asset automation beyond just crypto.

Use Cases

Once integrated, Capitalise.ai will allow Kraken users to write natural‑language strategy descriptions. The system will then convert those into execution logic and backtest them on historical data.

For example, a trader might specify “Buy ETH if its 14‑day RSI drops below 30 and the volume spikes by 150% compared to average.” This will then be translated into parameters, conditions, and triggers. After testing, the strategy can be set live, allowing for automated monitoring and execution.

Binance’s AI-Powered Features

Crypto exchange Binance introduced a major update to its app interface in June based entirely on AI-powered features. Known as “Binance UI Refined,” this is a customizable, AI-powered user experience designed to adapt to each user’s trading style, experience level, and regional preferences.

The new tools include an AI token report and narrative, along with a token sentiment indicator. These features are fully integrated within Binance and on the Binance wallet.

According to a statement from Binance, the crypto exchange seeks to address a common challenge among crypto traders: managing the constant flow of market data and sentiment in a 24/7 trading environment.

Use Cases

The AI token report features an in-depth overview of a token’s market outlook in under 30 seconds. The report is updated hourly and includes positive indicators, risk assessment, and community sentiment. Data is drawn from spot trading, whale activity, and buy/sell analytics on Binance.

Binance wallet users also have access to upgraded sentiment and smart money indicators. Sentiment signs provide a bullish or bearish indicator based on real-time social media activity, including mentions on the social media platform X. The tool analyzes user conversations to determine whether sentiment is trending positive or negative, and summarizes key events influencing token perception.

Smart money signals leverage Binance’s proprietary AI token narrative engine to offer insights into a token’s story, cultural relevance, and market momentum. The feature aggregates social media posts, news, and trading data. It also tracks key opinion leaders (KOL) activity and allows users to execute trades directly from the signals page via a quick buy option.

Key Takeaways

While it’s notable that popular crypto exchanges are leveraging AI tools to help traders, a number of considerations should be taken into account.

Traders who seek simplicity and automation may find AI-powered tools useful, but challenges, including trust and transparency, should remain top of mind. For instance, Nick Emmons, founder and CEO of Allora Labs, told Cryptonews that trust and model lock-in are the biggest challenges.

“AI models are often black boxes. If crypto exchanges build too much of this critical market infrastructure on a single model, they are inheriting all of the shortcomings, trust assumptions, biases, etc. of that model. It’s critical that we tap into AI systems that pull from many models when building AI-powered market infrastructure to overcome these challenges,” Emmons said.

Yet challenge aside, Emmons believes that AI-powered tools provide traders with adaptive intelligence, delivering more reliable, data-driven forecasts while maintaining transparency.