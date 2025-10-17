AI-Powered Crypto Trading Tools That Don’t Require Coding Skills: Review

Reporter Rachel Wolfson Last updated: October 17, 2025

As the crypto market becomes increasingly dynamic, traders have turned to AI-powered tools to gain an edge. From bots that automate trades based on price action to sophisticated systems that scan social media for trending narratives, artificial intelligence is helping democratize advanced trading strategies.

While innovative, the growing number of AI-powered tools available for crypto trading can be overwhelming. To narrow the selection, Cryptonews reviewed three easy-to-use AI tools for crypto trading and strategy.

Each review explains how these plug-and-play tools work (no developer knowledge needed), who they are best suited for, and the risks associated.

Stoic AI

Stoic AI provides retail investors access to institutional-grade crypto trading strategies. According to Stoic’s strategy factsheet, the platform has been live-trading since 2017, with billions in volume. There are also over $200 million in assets connected to Stoic and over 15,000 users.

Sasha Sasev, head of product at Stoic AI, told Cryptonews that Stoic is not a typical trading bot, but rather, “a quant team crypto users can hire through an app.”

“Most crypto bots hand you tools and say, ‘configure it yourself.’ Stoic is different. Users don’t build anything, but rather pick a ready-made strategy and connect with a crypto exchange,” Sasev said.

Stoic’s quant team creates strategies using machine learning algorithms. Each strategy is back-tested, forward-tested, and then live-traded for years before being offered to the public.

September ✅ Done

Meta: +2.9%

Fixed Income: +0.66%

Meta Long Only: -0.23%



Now entering October—historically BTC's strongest month:

– 80% positive returns since 2013

– Average gains: ~22%



Our AI bot is ready. Are you? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YHuaIZ1lVV — Stoic AI ✨ (@Stoic_AI) October 8, 2025

How To Use Stoic AI

To get started, a user will first connect to a supported crypto exchange via an API. Exchanges include Binance, Coinbase, Bybit, KuCoin, and a handful of others. Sasev pointed out that Stoic only has permission to trade, never to withdraw access.

Stoic’s algorithms then execute trades automatically 24/7, rebalancing hourly or daily. Funds will never leave the exchange the account is connected with.

There are 4 plug-and-play strategies offered by Stoic AI:

Meta Strategy (Market-Neutral) – This combines over 200 algorithms and goes 50/50 long/short, so it can profit whether crypto rises or falls. This is the same market-neutral approach hedge funds use. Maximum drawdowns below 14%. Best for stability, regardless of market direction.

– This combines over 200 algorithms and goes 50/50 long/short, so it can profit whether crypto rises or falls. This is the same market-neutral approach hedge funds use. Maximum drawdowns below 14%. Best for stability, regardless of market direction. Meta Long Only (Market-Driven) – This uses over 100 algorithms to build and rebalance a smart crypto index hourly. It only takes bullish positions. This is for people who believe in crypto long-term but want better execution than blindly holding.

– This uses over 100 algorithms to build and rebalance a smart crypto index hourly. It only takes bullish positions. This is for people who believe in crypto long-term but want better execution than blindly holding. Fixed Income (USD Yield) – This captures Binance funding rate arbitrage between spot and futures. It is fully hedged and generates 6-15% APY without price risk. This is the most conservative “bond-like” strategy.

– This captures Binance funding rate arbitrage between spot and futures. It is fully hedged and generates 6-15% APY without price risk. This is the most conservative “bond-like” strategy. Bitcoin Yield – This is a meta strategy with BTC as collateral. Gains stack on top of Bitcoin appreciation. Best suited for Bitcoin maximalists who want to grow their BTC holdings while earning additional returns.

Source: Stoic AI

Who Should Use Stoic AI

Although new, Stoic AI isn’t for everyone. For instance, crypto traders looking to build custom strategies and those expecting guaranteed profits shouldn’t use this tool.

Stoic AI is best suited for investors seeking systematic, emotion-free trading; crypto traders tired of looking at charts at all hours of the day; users seeking institutional-quality strategies without complexity; and those looking for alternatives beyond just holding Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH).

Risks To Consider

According to Sasev, the biggest risks when it comes to using Stoic are unrealistic expectations.

“Many traders expect instant profits or think ‘AI’ means guaranteed returns. Crypto is volatile, so even sophisticated strategies have losing periods. The only bypass is education and patience. Don’t invest rent money,” he said.

Botty

Botty is a cryptocurrency trading platform that uses bots to serve its users. The platform seeks to help retail investors better adjust to how they approach investing.

Alex Ostapovskyi, co-founder of Botty, told Cryptonews that Botty does not fully rely on AI algorithms to operate. According to Ostapovskyi, although AI is advancing, the technology is still not perfect.

“We’ve built Botty on precise algorithms and clear parameters. The bot operates 24/7 with no emotion, intuition, or guesswork, following the user’s chosen strategy with discipline and consistency. Botty’s algorithms were developed by professional traders and tested on more than 30,000 users,” Ostapovskyi said.

Botty currently offers both spot and futures strategy templates. There is also an inbuilt feature that only adopts established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL).

“Botty is advancing in its development. After scaling its first testing phase, it is now in the pre-test phase where real users can try it out,” Ostapovskyi said.

How To Use Botty

To get started with Botty, a user should first connect their crypto exchange account to the platform. Botty will then configure a trading bot manually or through a ready-made template and begin trading. All funds remain on the user’s exchange account, as Botty connects via an API without withdrawal rights.

Users leveraging Botty are not charged a fixed monthly subscription, but instead pay Botty a commission only from successful trades.

Features include:

Around-the-clock access to both spot and futures markets.

Prebuilt and custom-made templates designed to serve a variety of users.

Demo trading mode is available for practicing trading strategies.

Botty features robust analytics that help users view all activities to make informed decisions.

Instant notifications in-platform, via app, and by email on all bot actions.

Responsive customer support that works around the clock.

Learning materials to help users get started and see success.

A referral program and internal community ecosystem.

Who Should Use Botty

Given that Botty is designed for various circumstances, the platform is best suited for beginner traders who want to earn in the crypto market without trading experience. Botty can also be used by professional traders looking to automate their trading processes.

Source: Botty

Risks To Consider

Ostapovskyi pointed out that the biggest challenge for many first-time users is fear, often driven by uncertainty about how trading bots work and the potential of financial loss.

“To help users overcome this, we created a demo mode that allows them to launch their first bot using virtual funds, watch it trade in real time, and switch to live trading only when ready. This gives users a safe way to understand the platform and grow their confidence,” he said.

Ostapovskyi added that Botty emphasizes user safety by only trading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, which are known for high liquidity and market stability.

“Leverage is capped at 5x to prevent excessive risk. Botty’s goal isn’t aggressive trading but sustainable, secure returns,” Ostapovskyi said.

CryptoHopper

Founded in 2017, CryptoHopper is an automated crypto trading platform that connects directly to many popular centralized exchanges via API. CryptoHopper allows users to run trading bots, copy pro traders’ strategies, backtest ideas, and manage portfolios.

How To Use CryptoHopper

Users can get started by signing up on CryptoHopper’s website. A free trial automatically begins once an account is created. A user can then link a crypto account of their choice for bots to begin trading funds. If a user doesn’t want to use real funds and just practice, they can select Simulated / Paper Trading or “Simulated funds” during the setup. This gives users a mock balance to test with.

CryptoHopper does not hold users’ funds. You trade via your exchange accounts using API keys.

🤫 INSIDER INFO:https://t.co/datL6AEvyU unlocked something massive for their users.



Every trader on their platform now gets:

•$29/month trading bots for FREE

•Professional automation tools

•Unlimited TradingView Alerts



Read more: https://t.co/2Qi809SXt6 pic.twitter.com/jrrI7klXcT — Cryptohopper (@cryptohopper) August 24, 2025

Features Include:

Spot trading only. No futures, options, or margin trading supported.

Users can set up bots with custom logic, use multiple technical indicators, set triggers/events, trailing stop-loss, take-profits, etc. There is also a Marketplace for copy-trading (signals/strategies of others) and “Trading Bot” as well as “Portfolio Bots” in more advanced plans.

There is a Backtester (beta/experimental) that lets users simulate strategies or templates over past data in addition to paper/simulated trading.

Who Should Use CryptoHopper

CryptoHopper is ideal for beginner traders, as the platform is easy to use with a drag-and-drop design, a marketplace of indicators, and documentation. Tutorials and help are made readily available.

Intermediate users who have trading experience can also benefit from CryptoHopper. The platform offers paid plans (Explorer, Adventurer, Hero) to build more complex bots, run more frequent checks, and manage many open positions.

Risks To Consider

Users trying CryptoHopper for the first time should be aware that if strategies assume leverage or derivatives, CryptoHopper doesn’t support them directly. Also, signal providers vary in quality and can incur losses. Copying others doesn’t guarantee success.

In addition, backtesting restraints have been reported. Users have reported divergence between backtest/paper trading vs real trading results.

For example, the backtester may not simulate exactly what live bot behavior will be (due to time interval checks, missing types of triggers or alerts, ignoring maximum open position constraints in strategy backtest).

Key Takeaways and What’s Next

While AI-powered tools are transforming crypto trading, there are still a number of challenges and risks involved. Overall, crypto traders shouldn’t expect successful results just because automated trading is involved.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO at the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, added that special challenges are associated with algorithmic trading.

“This mainly has to do with the rapidly evolving nature of the crypto world. AI methods historically have trouble dealing with market regime changes, but in crypto, the regime changes come very fast and furious,” Dr. Goertzel said.

Given this, he believes that crypto trading will benefit even more than traditional market trading from a shift toward AGI (Artificial General Intelligence).

“AGI is about AI systems that can generalize beyond their training and programming. This has a particularly big payoff in domains like crypto, where the training data is always so rapidly becoming obsolete.”