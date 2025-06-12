Binance Unveils Customizable, AI-Powered User Interface – Next Big Trend?

As crypto platforms race to elevate user experience, Binance’s AI-powered interface overhaul reflects a broader industry shift toward personalization, inclusivity, and smarter design.

Journalist Hassan Shittu Last updated: June 12, 2025

Binance has introduced a major update to its app interface, unveiling “Binance UI Refined,” a customizable, AI-powered user experience designed to adapt to each user’s trading style, experience level, and regional preferences, according to an announcement on June 12.

The update comes ahead of the company’s eighth anniversary and is being gradually rolled out to its global user base of over 275 million.

The redesigned interface allows users to personalize their homepage by adding, rearranging, and resizing widgets through a drag-and-drop layout.

With AI-driven recommendations, users will see widgets suited to their behavior, region, and level of experience.

Whether a beginner or a professional trader, users can now tailor their trading environment to better match their needs.

Binance UI Refined is here: a fully customisable Pro Mode homepage with drag-and-drop widgets, AI insights, and a modern new design.



According to Binance, 91% of surveyed users gave positive feedback during beta testing, indicating strong support for the new interface.

Jeff Li, Vice President of Product at Binance, called the update a “fundamental shift” in user experience.

“Instead of forcing everyone into the same layout, we’re giving each of our millions of users the power to shape their own experience—with AI-powered widgets, personalized layouts, and smart recommendations,” he said.

“As the crypto industry evolves, we’re setting a new standard for intuitive, inclusive, and intelligent product design,” he added.

Binance UI Refined introduces smart widgets designed to enhance trading and market tracking directly from the homepage.

The crypto exchange is also rolling out the AI Trending Widget in the new update. This widget allows users to scan real-time posts from X and Binance Square to identify coins gaining traction on social media.

The widget also provides a sentiment breakdown that updates continuously, helping users gauge market mood.

According to the exchange, other widgets allow users to track spot and futures assets, monitor ETF flows, follow lead traders, and access yield products, all from their homepage.

A “For You” section shows suggested widgets based on a user’s profile, further streamlining customization. Binance has confirmed that additional widgets will be rolled out in the future.

The update also introduces a sleeker design, including new fonts, icons, and layout spacing for a cleaner visual experience.

A new “Midnight Black” theme is now available for iOS users, offering a high-contrast dark mode designed to reduce eye strain.

Binance says the goal is to move away from a one-size-fits-all model and deliver a trading experience that meets the needs of a diverse global user base.

As competition intensifies among centralized exchanges, Binance is leaning on its global scale, AI technology, and infrastructure edge to drive the next wave of crypto adoption and keep users coming back.

Following the launch of its customizable, AI-powered user interface, Binance is making deeper moves to bridge the gap between digital assets and real-world use.

For example, on May 20, the exchange integrated Binance Pay with Brazil’s Pix system, allowing instant crypto-to-fiat payments for millions.

Users can now convert digital assets into Brazilian reais and pay directly to any Pix-compatible account, seamlessly connecting crypto with everyday spending in Latin America’s largest economy.

At the same time, Binance is expanding into newly reopened markets. After the U.S. Treasury eased sanctions on Syria through General License 25, Binance quickly reinstated full access to its platform for Syrian residents.

This includes spot and futures trading, staking, Binance Pay, and educational resources, an effort to welcome users long excluded from the global digital economy.

With more than $31 billion in stablecoins sitting in its wallets, more than any other exchange, Binance continues to show its liquidity dominance.