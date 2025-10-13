BTC $115,844.10 0.22%
Got Rekt on Meme Coins? BNB Chain Is Dropping a $45M Lifeline to 160k Traders

In response to the market instability sparked by Donald Trump's tariff policies, BNB Chain is deploying a $45 million airdrop to shield 160,000 of its memecoin traders to act as a relief measure.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

BNB Chain is rolling out a $45 million relief initiative to support meme coin traders hit hardest by last week’s market crash.

The program, launched in partnership with meme coin launchpad Four Meme, will distribute BNB tokens to more than 160,000 addresses that recently traded meme assets on the network.

The “Reload Airdrop,” supported by PancakeSwap, Binance Wallet, and Trust Wallet, seeks to restore confidence across one of the most active segments of BNB Chain’s ecosystem.

The funds, totaling approximately $45 million in BNB, will be distributed randomly among eligible users, with the first batch of airdrops set to begin this week. Full distribution is expected to conclude by early November 2025.

BNB Surges to New Highs as $45M Reload Airdrop Offsets Record Liquidations

The initiative follows one of the largest liquidation events in crypto history.

On Friday, more than $19 billion worth of leveraged positions were wiped out as markets plunged after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed plans to impose a 100% tariff on Chinese imports.

The sudden announcement triggered a cascade of forced liquidations, wiping out over $16.8 billion in long positions alone, according to data from CoinGlass. More than 1.6 million traders were liquidated within 24 hours.

Memecoins were among the hardest hit, with many losing major value amid the broader sell-off.

In response, BNB Chain’s Reload Airdrop seeks to compensate users who experienced losses during the crash and to reignite trading activity within the ecosystem.

According to the team, the airdrop represents a collective effort by BNB Chain and its partners to “show appreciation for users and builders” who continue to participate despite market volatility.

BNB Chain’s initiative comes at a time when its native token, BNB, is showing strong recovery momentum.

After the weekend crash, BNB surged over 16% in the past 24 hours to reach a new all-time high of $1,370 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The token’s rally began after it broke through the $1,200 mark earlier in the day and continued climbing past $1,300 within hours. As of this week, BNB is up 3.7% to trade at around $1,271.

Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, commented on the development, describing the fund as a “$44 million reload fund” designed to protect users who lost money on meme coins during the recent downturn.

“Then someone added $1 million more, and screwed it up,” he joked in a post on X, referring to the final $45 million total.

Four Meme, which has integrated with PancakeSwap to allow automatic liquidity transfers for meme coins, will oversee the airdrop’s technical implementation.

This integration allows meme coin projects to transition seamlessly from launch to trading, a process the partners say will help stabilize liquidity and reduce volatility in future launches.

BNB Chain’s Meme Coin Frenzy Ends in Sudden Downturn

After weeks of explosive growth, the BNB Chain’s meme coin boom came crashing down in early October, wiping out billions in market value and sparking debate over the sustainability of meme-driven trading.

The frenzy began in late September when a wave of Binance-themed tokens, led by “$4,” inspired by a viral post from Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, sent trading activity on the network soaring.

Daily volume on BNB Chain hit $20.5 billion on October 8, briefly surpassing Solana. Some tokens, including $BSC and 币安人生 (“Binance Life”), climbed tens of thousands of percent in hours, turning small bets into seven-figure profits.

However, the rally unraveled after Zhao clarified that his social media activity should not be viewed as investment advice. Within 24 hours, leading meme coins plunged between 60% and 95%, erasing much of the week’s gains.

On-chain data from Bubblemaps and Lookonchain showed that over 100,000 traders had joined the frenzy, with many now facing steep losses.

Analysts noted that rug pulls hit parts of the market, while liquidity drained rapidly from PancakeSwap, BNB Chain’s largest DEX.

Market capitalization for the meme coin segment dropped from $2.1 billion to about $1.3 billion following the sell-off.

Despite the correction, Binance continues to lean into the trend. It’s new “Meme Rush” platform, launched with Four.Meme, offers curated access to new meme tokens with fair-launch mechanics and KYC safeguards.

BNB itself remains resilient, holding a market cap above $180 billion. The network still processes more than 3 million daily active addresses and has seen its total value locked rise to over $9 billion, indicating continued ecosystem strength despite the meme coin fallout.

Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
