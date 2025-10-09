BTC $121,496.67 -1.45%
ETH $4,369.64 -3.54%
SOL $220.20 -4.00%
PEPE $0.0000092 -3.37%
SHIB $0.000012 -2.65%
DOGE $0.24 -2.42%
XRP $2.81 -2.37%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

BNB Price Prediction: Trader Turns $3,000 Into $2 Million  – Is the Next 650x Gem on BNB Chain?

BNB BNB Chain Meme Coins Price Prediction
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
A trader just turned $3K into $2M on BNB Chain – BNB price prediction now targets $3,000 as meme mania takes off.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1760012958-binance-price-prediction

A trader just turned $3,000 into $2 million in days by sniping a meme coin on BNB Chain – a move that highlights the ecosystem’s growing potential and supports a bullish BNB price prediction.

On-chain data reveals the wallet made an early bet on “$4”, a meme coin that exploded in popularity after a Binance hack narrative and a viral tweet from the exchange’s founder.

The coin was created as a joke after a wallet lost $4,000, but that joke quickly turned into a $298 million market cap, up from just $1.8 million in a matter of hours.

While BNB Chain hasn’t been seen as a meme coin powerhouse like Solana, the success of $4 could mark a turning point.

With meme launchpads like Four Meme and CakePad gaining momentum, the next 650x gem might not be on Solana – it could be born right here on BNB Chain.

BNB Price Prediction: Bullish Breakout on Weekly Chart Favors Push to $3,000

BNB has just broken out of a rising wedge pattern that had been forming for months, signaling a clear acceleration in its uptrend.

While a short-term dip to $900 remains possible, this could provide a prime entry point for late buyers looking to ride the next wave of momentum building across the BNB Chain ecosystem.

bnb price chart

A strong bounce from that level could trigger a rally toward $2,000, with a long-term target of $3,000 on the table if meme coin traders continue shifting to BNB Chain as their platform of choice.

That would represent a potential 133% gain from current levels.

Landing a 650x return like the recent BNB trader did is rare – but not out of reach.

Early-stage presales like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) give regular investors the chance to get in before the crowd, while prices are still low and the project is flying under the radar.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Unites Traders Who Live for Green Candles

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) takes the wild spirit of meme coins and fuses it with the adrenaline of high-leverage trading.

maxi doge presale

Built around the idea that bull markets can “only go up”, $MAXI gives retail traders a place to connect, compete, and share high-risk, high-reward strategies through community channels.

In addition, the Maxi Fund allocates up to 25% of presale funds to the most promising tokens of this cycle.

These profits are used to provide liquidity and fund partnership campaigns, helping grow both the ecosystem and the value of $MAXI itself.

Once meme coin season hits, all the ingredients could be in place for $MAXI’s first big climb.

To buy $MAXI, head to the official Maxi Doge website and link up a compatible wallet like Best Wallet.

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to invest.

Buy $MAXI Here.

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
2025-10-08 23:40:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
BNB
BNB
$1,254
3.85 %
BNB

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,352,481,823,716
0.14
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Overtakes XRP as Volume Explodes – Meme Coins are Back
2025-10-07 23:35:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Plasma Price Prediction: On-Chain Growth Explodes – Is XPL Becoming the New XRP?
2025-10-08 23:40:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-07 19:15:37
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-09 08:48:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-09 09:36:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-09 09:11:03
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
S Korean Tax Agency: Pay Your Bills or We’ll Take Your Crypto Cold Wallets
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-10-09 23:30:00
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: New Stablecoin Launch on SOL – Billions of Dollars are Coming
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-09 23:07:00
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors