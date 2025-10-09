BNB Price Prediction: Trader Turns $3,000 Into $2 Million – Is the Next 650x Gem on BNB Chain?

A trader just turned $3K into $2M on BNB Chain – BNB price prediction now targets $3,000 as meme mania takes off.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A trader just turned $3,000 into $2 million in days by sniping a meme coin on BNB Chain – a move that highlights the ecosystem’s growing potential and supports a bullish BNB price prediction.

On-chain data reveals the wallet made an early bet on “$4”, a meme coin that exploded in popularity after a Binance hack narrative and a viral tweet from the exchange’s founder.

A trader turned $3K into $2M in under a week on a memecoin called $4 — all by sniping the launch with a bot before the hype hit. CZ tweeted the meme, liquidity soared, and the coin 600×. Speed, automation, discipline. That’s how you win in crypto. pic.twitter.com/uc0li36LL7 — Wise Crypto (@WiseCrypto_) October 7, 2025

The coin was created as a joke after a wallet lost $4,000, but that joke quickly turned into a $298 million market cap, up from just $1.8 million in a matter of hours.

While BNB Chain hasn’t been seen as a meme coin powerhouse like Solana, the success of $4 could mark a turning point.

With meme launchpads like Four Meme and CakePad gaining momentum, the next 650x gem might not be on Solana – it could be born right here on BNB Chain.

BNB Price Prediction: Bullish Breakout on Weekly Chart Favors Push to $3,000

BNB has just broken out of a rising wedge pattern that had been forming for months, signaling a clear acceleration in its uptrend.

While a short-term dip to $900 remains possible, this could provide a prime entry point for late buyers looking to ride the next wave of momentum building across the BNB Chain ecosystem.

A strong bounce from that level could trigger a rally toward $2,000, with a long-term target of $3,000 on the table if meme coin traders continue shifting to BNB Chain as their platform of choice.

That would represent a potential 133% gain from current levels.

Landing a 650x return like the recent BNB trader did is rare – but not out of reach.

