Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana, and Cronos by the End of 2025

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 28, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The market’s been shaky lately with a lot of bearish chatter, but Gemini AI (Google’s latest model) predicts a massive bullish run for XRP by the end of 2025, driven by its growing real-world utility. Same story for Cronos with its expanding ecosystem, and Solana, which looks set to make a strong comeback and potentially outpace Ethereum again.

Ethereum just blasted off, hitting a new all-time high at $4,958 and reminding everyone it’s still the top alt. That rally also fired up the rest of the altcoins, though they’ve since cooled off. At the moment, Ethereum is consolidating while Solana is taking the spotlight, pumping back above $210.

Bitcoin is sitting around $113K right now, roughly 9% off its $124K ATH from August. Analysts are still leaning bullish with regulations looking smoother than ever, and Gemini predicts lines up with that sentiment.

XRP (Ripple): Gemini AI Says Explosive Year-End Rally Might Just Be the Beginning

2025 has been XRP’s big breakout year. After finally beating the SEC, it shot past $1 and has surged over 400% in the last 12 months. Google Gemini predicts the rally will continue.

Adoption is ramping up fast, with more people using the network and the official XRP Mastercard now live, putting it right into the multi-trillion-dollar credit space. An ETF in October is looking likely, which could add even more momentum. The charts are lining up with the hype.

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

The chart points to a possible year-end rally that could send XRP toward $10 if market strength holds up. Volume’s on the rise, and there’s plenty of upside as long as the price can stay above $2.90.

Long term, the path to $10 looks clear, but first, XRP has to break through resistance at $3.66, the same level it got rejected from before sliding back under $3.

Cronos (CRO): The Road to a Dollar ($1.00) Looks Closer Than Ever

Cronos is shaping up to be one of the “here to stay” coins. Trump Media and Technology Group recently announced a partnership with Crypto.com, integrating Cronos as the utility token for rewards on Truth Social and Truth+. Users can now swap engagement “gems” for CRO directly through the Crypto.com wallet.

Right after the news, CRO spiked 30% to $0.20 and has since climbed past $0.30. Price targets keep moving higher, and as Gemini points out, the momentum is building for a strong bullish year ahead.

Source: CROUSD / TradingView

CRO is back in the top 20 coins, reaching over 11B market cap and a price of 0.30.

The RSI has spiked to 85, well into overbought territory, which often indicates a pullback as buyers start to tire out, but it’s yet to happen with the CRO price.

A correction toward the $0.23 0.382 Fibonacci level, a typical zone for shallow retracements, looks reasonable. Even so, Gemini AI predicts CRO will hit $0.80 by year’s end, and analysts are largely on board with that outlook, especially given the wave of accelerated news driving momentum.

Solana (SOL): Gemini Predicts the Ultimate Comeback

Solana is nearing its all-time high at $251, with $300–$350 looking like a conservative target for the price by the end of the year, according to Gemini and analysts.

Ironically, this surge to over $210 came right after Jim Cramer dismissed the idea of anyone calling for Solana to hit $2,000. While that level is unlikely this year or the next, a move to $500 alone would be more than enough to keep investors excited in the short term.

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

Solana breaking into a new all-time high could quickly accelerate the move toward $300. Over the past year, SOL has shown impressive resilience, holding strong support levels even when many doubted its performance.

Each breakout in SOL tends to spark massive gains across its ecosystem—especially memecoins. Just look at DogWifHat (WIF), which exploded from under a $1M market cap to billions.

That’s why memecoins continue to hold a key spot in the market and why new launches grab so much attention. The trend is alive right now with Maxi Doge, which is rapidly climbing as the latest “dog-theme” memecoin making waves.

Analysts’ Top Choice Memecoin For The Bullrun: Maxi Doge Presale

Maxi Doge is stealing the spotlight right now. Fresh out of presale, this Dogecoin-inspired meme coin has already pulled in over $1.62M.

Its whole brand leans into meme culture, built around a jacked “gym bro” Doge obsessed with high-leverage trading, no fake utility narrative, just pure meme energy.

But it’s not all jokes. The project is adding staying power with community perks like staking and contests to keep engagement high.

The biggest win? Token distribution. About 40% of the total supply went straight to the public presale, with no insider allocations or private rounds, meaning a much lower risk of whales dumping when it lands on major exchanges.

They’re also rolling out a staking program for MAXI holders, giving presale buyers the chance to earn up to 187% annual yield. So, you can lock up your MAXI and start racking up rewards even before the presale ends.

Early believers might cash in big and end up making the most of it.

Head to the Maxi Doge website to follow smart investors and join the presale. You can make your purchase using ETH, USDT, BNB, or even a credit card.