Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025

Google's ChatGPT contender Gemini AI says XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana are the most bullish coins through Uptober and beyond.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Google’s in-house ChatGPT rival Gemini AI paints a bullish outlook for the crypto market, suggesting that XRP, Shiba Inu, and Solana could emerge as the biggest gainers if digital assets move into a strong upward trend heading into the final quarter.

Bitcoin recently smashed past its previous record, hitting $124,128 last month before easing back slightly after an unexpected rise in July inflation numbers.

A week ago, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.25% rate cut, briefly boosting risk assets. However, Trump’s surprise proposal of a one-off $100,000 H-1B visa application fee rattled investors, sparking heavy liquidations across crypto markets over the weekend.

On the policy front, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act earlier this summer, the first U.S. law to regulate stablecoins, requiring issuers to hold full reserves. Meanwhile, the SEC launched Project Crypto, a major initiative to modernize how securities rules apply to blockchain assets.

Together, these catalysts could set the stage for the next explosive altcoin cycle.

If Gemini AI’s projections hold true, XRP, Shiba Inu, and Solana could be among the biggest winners in the months ahead.

XRP (Ripple): Gemini AI Forecasts $20—A 7× Upside

Gemini AI projects Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) could surge to $20 by late 2025, around seven times higher than its current trading price of around $2.83.

The token has already had a strong year, surpassing its 2018 record of $3.40 and climbing to $3.65 on July 18 before retracing about 22%.

Ripple’s international reach is growing, underscored by the UN Capital Development Fund’s recognition in 2024 of XRP as a practical solution for cross-border payments in developing regions.

Earlier this year, Ripple finally put its long-standing battle with the SEC behind it, as the regulator dropped its case. This reinforced the landmark 2023 court decision that XRP’s retail sales are not securities, a precedent that resonates in victory across the altcoin sector.

According to Gemini AI, XRP’s likely New Year trading zone sits between $5 and $10, with more optimistic scenarios targeting $20, particularly if the Trump administration implements long-promised crypto legislation. Additionally, the SEC is likely to approve a raft of high-profile spot XRP ETFs in mid-October, which could add substantial inflows.

Technical indicators support optimism: XRP’s RSI recently dipped to 42, signaling undervaluation and the possibility of a rebound rally. Multiple bullish flag patterns across the chart this year may also hint at a breakout.

Positive sentiment could drive XRP back to $4 by October. Over the past 12 months, XRP has soared 383%, hurtling past Bitcoin’s 76% and Ethereum’s 51% gains over the same period.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Gemini AI Predicts Up to 8.5× Growth in a Bull Market

Launched in 2020, Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has become Dogecoin’s fiercest competitor, boasting a market cap of around $7 billion.

Currently trading near $0.00001176 after a 4% dip in the past 24 hours, SHIB has corrected a little harder than the rest of the meme coin market, which collectively lost 2.2% overnight to post a capitalization of $75.1 billion.

On the technical front, SHIB has already broken out of both a falling wedge and a bull flag this year. A move above $0.000025 by November could validate Gemini AI’s target range of $0.00005–$0.00008 by year-end. In the event of a major bull run, the model suggests SHIB could rocket as high as $0.0001, a tidy potential 8.5× gain from current prices.

Its RSI sits at 37 following recent corrections. This serves both as a signal that the token is discounted and it potentially sets up a rapid bounce if traders capitalize on the dip when the correction ends.

Shiba Inu has also expanded beyond its meme coin roots, powering Shibarium, a dedicated Layer-2 blockchain that supports fast, low-cost transactions, decentralized apps, and added privacy, distinguishing it from rival meme projects.

Solana (SOL): Gemini AI Sees ETF Buzz and Ecosystem Strength Driving a Push to $1,000

Solana ($SOL) has cemented itself as a top smart contract network with a market cap of over $108.4 billion and total value locked (TVL) at around $11 billion across its ecosystem. Developer activity and institutional adoption continue to grow.

Speculation is mounting that a U.S. spot Solana ETF could be on the horizon, which may trigger similar inflows to those seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Adding to the intrigue, Trump has even floated the idea of including Solana in a potential U.S. national Bitcoin reserve. Under his plan, however, the government would only obtain SOL through asset seizures, not direct purchases.

Price-wise, Solana hit $250 in January, dropped to $100 in April, and rebounded to $198 last week, nearly retesting this year’s high.

Having recently broken out of a descending wedge, Gemini AI projects Solana could climb as high as $1,000 by year-end, more than tripling its all-time high of $293.31. That said, regulatory clarity and ETF approvals will be crucial to achieving this milestone.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): A Speculative Alternative to Dogecoin

For those exploring riskier meme coin plays outside Gemini AI’s top picks, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) has emerged as Dogecoin’s more volatile cousin.

Unlike Dogecoin, which has matured into a large-cap token often moving with Bitcoin and Ethereum, Maxi Doge embraces high-risk speculation, bolstered by edgy branding and a grassroots community. Its presale has already raised $2.5 million within its first month.

Built on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, MAXI cultivates community engagement through Telegram and Discord campaigns, trading contests, and cross-project collaborations.

Out of its 150.24 billion token supply, 25% is allocated to the Maxi Fund for marketing and partnerships. Staking is live with eye-catching rewards of 133% APY, though yields will gradually decline as participation rises.

Currently selling for $0.000259, although the price rises in scheduled nominal increments as the presale progresses through the funding rounds.

Interested investors can join via wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.