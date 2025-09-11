Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025

After analyzing information from across the web, Google's Gemini AI concludes that XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano have explosive potential in the coming months.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 11, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Google’s ChatGPT challenger Gemini AI predicts that XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano could deliver impressive returns for investors as the markets head into the holiday season.

Recent market behavior lends weight to this view. At the close of last month, Bitcoin set a new all-time high at $124,128, surpassing its earlier peak of $122,838 from just weeks earlier. The surge slowed, however, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation figures for July.

This week, the market is recapturing those recent gains. In the last 24 hours, crypto collectively rose 1.7% to a market cap of $4.06 trillion.

On the regulatory side, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first U.S. legislation dedicated to stablecoins, requiring full reserve backing. Meanwhile, the SEC unveiled Project Crypto, an initiative designed to modernize securities regulations and offer clearer compliance paths for blockchain companies.

So, many market watchers believe altcoins and meme coins could stage a comeback reminiscent of 2021. Here’s how XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano could fare.

XRP (Ripple): Gemini AI Predicts a Potential 3× Rally, With $9 Within Reach

Gemini AI projects that XRP ($XRP) could rise to $9 by late 2025, representing a threefold increase from its current price near $3.

The token has already shown resilience, hitting $3.65 on July 18 and breaking above its 2018 high of $3.40 before retracing about 18% to its current level.

Ripple’s global expansion continues to fuel optimism. In 2024, the UN Capital Development Fund endorsed XRP as a solution for cross-border payments in developing economies.

Earlier this year, Ripple put its long-standing SEC battle to rest after the regulator formally dropped its lawsuit. This reaffirmed the 2023 court ruling that retail XRP transactions are not securities, a landmark moment for altcoins.

According to Gemini AI, the baseline outlook for XRP sits between $3.30 and $5.50, with the possibility of a surge toward $9 if the Trump administration follows through with industry-friendly policies. Approval of U.S. spot XRP ETFs could also act as a major catalyst.

Technical indicators look supportive: the RSI has been climbing from 54, suggesting strong buying pressure that could drive XRP toward $4 by October. Over the past 12 months, XRP has rallied 463%, vastly outperforming Bitcoin’s 101% and Ethereum’s 90%.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): The First Meme Coin Still Holds Market Power

Dogecoin ($DOGE), launched in 2013 as a lighthearted parody, has matured into a top-ten crypto with a market cap of over $37.4 billion in today’s $4 trillion market. Its endurance comes from a loyal community and its growing role as a payments option across platforms.

Although DOGE’s price often mirrors Bitcoin’s movements, its large liquidity pool and passionate following have helped it survive multiple downturns. Currently trading near $0.2486, Dogecoin has doubled over the past year, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

After peaking with an RSI of 80 in July, DOGE fell to near 40 during last month’s broader correction but has since rebounded to 63, indicating a resurgence in buying activity. While its size links it to broader market moves, DOGE remains known for sudden, outsized rallies.

Chart watchers note repeated falling wedge formations, from November to April, again in mid-July, and most recently in August—all classic bullish signs.

Gemini AI’s upper projection places DOGE at $0.40 by year-end, marking a 61% gain. Still, that falls short of the long-held “$1 Dogecoin” target that remains a rallying cry for the devoted Doge Army.

Adoption is climbing steadily as well: Tesla accepts DOGE for certain merchandise, while platforms like PayPal and Revolut now support Dogecoin transfers.

Cardano ($ADA): Eco-Friendly Blockchain Could Deliver 158% Gains, Says Gemini AI

Cardano ($ADA) has surged 163% in the last year, outpacing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, ranking second only to XRP in intrayear growth among the top ten crypto projects. Driving this strength is growing interest in eco-conscious, scalable blockchain infrastructure, as well as momentum in stablecoins and real-world asset tokenization.

Cardano even caught the attention of Donald Trump, who mentioned ADA in a Truth Social post tied to his proposed U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve. While Bitcoin remains the centerpiece of the plan, ADA was floated as a possible addition, though only if sourced from government seizures rather than direct purchases.

Founded by Charles Hoskinson, an Ethereum co-founder, Cardano has long been recognized for its Proof-of-Stake system, minimal energy usage, and academically rigorous research and development, all features attracting both institutions and retail users.

Currently priced at $0.88 while capitalizing $32.1 billion of the market, Gemini AI suggests ADA could rise to $10 by 2026, a staggering 1,036% increase from today. That would still be more than triple its all-time high of $3.09, set in September 2021.

From a technical perspective, ADA has been consolidating in a falling wedge since late 2024. A breakout above $1.10 could pave the way for ADA to hit Gemini’s more conservative $1.50 to $2.50 range by winter, while a bull run assisted by regulatory clarity in the US could propel it towards $5 or higher.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): Dogecoin’s Wilder, Riskier Cousin

For those exploring newer meme tokens outside Gemini AI’s main picks, Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is gaining buzz as Dogecoin’s OTT degen gym bro relative.

As Dogecoin has matured into a multibillion-dollar asset tied more closely to Bitcoin and Ethereum, its volatility has eased compared to its 2021 surge.

Maxi Doge, however, caters to investors seeking higher-risk, higher-reward opportunities. It has already raised over $2 million in just its first few weeks.

Built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 standard, MAXI emphasizes community-driven growth, with Telegram and Discord hubs, trading contests, and project partnerships.

Of its 150.24 billion total supply, 25% is allocated to the “Maxi Fund” for marketing and collaborations. Holders can also stake MAXI, with yields currently as high as 157% APY, though rates are expected to decline as participation rises.

The presale price is currently $0.0002565 but will increase nominally within a few hours as the presale moves to the next funding round.

Tokens can be purchased through the official Maxi Doge site using wallets such as MetaMask or Best Wallet.

Stay updated through Maxi Doge’s official X and Telegram pages.