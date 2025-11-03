Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, Aster by the End of 2025

Google's Gemini AI predicts XRP, Cardano and Aster holders will see substantial pre-Christmas price appreciation.

Google’s advanced Large Language Model, Gemini AI, suggests that investors holding XRP, Cardano, and Aster will see returns many times their initial investment between now and the holiday season.

Despite a prolonged downturn through most of October, optimism is still high thanks to the U.S. debut of Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera ETFs, alongside the Federal Reserve’s recent 25-basis-point interest rate cut. US regulators are still very much on the crypto ball, while macroeconomic concerns around inflation are cooling, creating an appetite for risk.

These developments point toward strong altcoin performance driving the next bull cycle, which may even begin this year, with Gemini forecasting XRP, Cardano, and Aster as the leaders.

XRP ($XRP): Gemini Predicts 400% Gains by Christmas

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) appears as one of the top breakout contenders in Gemini’s models, with projections showing a potential rally to between $5.85 and $13 by year-end, an increase of roughly 439% from its current price of $2.41.

Following a decisive legal victory over the SEC earlier this year, market confidence in Ripple surged, pushing XRP to a seven-year high of $3.65 in July. Over the past 12 months, XRP has jumped 378%, outperforming both Bitcoin and Ethereum by a wide margin.

Ripple’s rollout of the RLUSD stablecoin, combined with CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s engagement with President Trump, has positioned the company as a regulatory frontrunner, strengthening its appeal to both retail and institutional investors.

XRP’s technical chart continues to display several bullish flag formations into 2025, suggesting a potential year-end breakout.

If catalysts such as ETF approvals, Ripple inking more strategic partnerships, or clear U.S. crypto regulations emerge, Gemini’s upper projections of $13 are feasible before the year closes.

Cardano ($ADA): Gemini Forecasts 700% Surge in Q4

Cardano ($ADA) remains one of the strongest DeFi networks in development, building a reputation as Ethereum’s top challenger thanks to its thriving developer ecosystem and growing suite of decentralized applications.

Created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is known for its academically peer-reviewed framework emphasizing scalability, sustainability, and formal verification.

With a market capitalization of about $21 billion, Cardano holds a prominent position among leading DeFi projects, though it still trails Solana and Ethereum in overall adoption.

Gemini’s analysis suggests ADA could climb as high as $7 by the New Year, a remarkable 1,100% gain from its current price of approximately $0.58.

If investor sentiment strengthens through the end of the year, Gemini’s models indicate ADA could trade around $3 by late 2025 and potentially surpass its 2021 all-time high of $3.09 should a full-scale bull run take shape.

Aster ($ASTER): Project with Ties to CZ Touted for 4x to 5x Gains

Aster ($ASTER) is a newly launched decentralized exchange token that’s making waves in the DeFi space. Born from the merger of Astherus and APX Finance in late 2024, the project officially debuted in September 2025 and was listed on Binance the next month.

Built on BNB Chain and backed by the venture arm once associated with Changpeng Zhao (CZ), Aster is a next-gen perpetuals DEX, supporting spot and futures trading with up to 1001× leverage.

Its standout feature is the “Trade & Earn” model: users can leverage yield-bearing assets as margin, thereby trading and earning simultaneously.

In the last 24 hours, Aster’s price shot up 9% despite a general dip that has shaved 3% from crypto’s market cap.

While still too new to identify definite trends, Aster briefly broke out of a post-launch downward channel thanks to a whale interest over the weekend. It soon dipped again as traders took profits, but its neutral RSI and relative newness set it up to meet Gemini’s targets over the next two months.

Maxi Doge (MAXI): High-Risk Meme Coin With 100x Potential

One emerging project not yet featured in Gemini’s dataset has been generating significant buzz in presale markets. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is one of the most discussed meme coin launches of the season, attracting around $3.9 million from investors eager for the next Dogecoin.

Marketed as Dogecoin’s louder and more rebellious successor, Maxi Doge captures the degen spirit of crypto through meme contests, community events, and a highly active social media presence.

Built as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, MAXI enjoys faster and cheaper transaction speeds compared to Dogecoin’s legacy network.

Out of a total supply of 150.24 billion tokens, 25% is allocated to the “Maxi Fund,” which fuels marketing, partnerships, and ecosystem development.

Staking has already gone live, offering up to 80% APY in rewards, though returns will decrease as participation rises. The current presale price is $0.000266, with incremental price increases scheduled for each subsequent phase.

