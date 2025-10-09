Best Crypto to Buy Now 9 October – XRP, Solana, Dogecoin

As crypto takes a brief pause from Uptober rallying, there are compelling reasons to load up on XRP, Solana and Dogecoin ahead of the next surge.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin soared to a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,080 this week, propelling the wider crypto market upward. Yet, capital is quickly shifting toward altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have already logged record valuations in 2025.

As U.S. regulators move closer to finalizing long-awaited crypto legislation, ahead of what could be the last major bull cycle before mass adoption, XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin are likely frontrunners for the next explosive rally.

Ripple (XRP): The 2025 Powerhouse in Cross-Border Payments

XRP ($XRP), the native currency of Ripple’s fast and low-cost payment network, has cemented itself as a formidable alternative to legacy transfer systems like SWIFT. Endorsements from the UN Capital Development Fund and strategic ties with several U.S. banks have elevated its status, helping XRP climb to third place by market capitalization, now exceeding $167 billion.

Ripple’s launch of RLUSD, a USD-backed stablecoin, reflects the firm’s ambition to secure a dominant position in the high-potential stablecoin sector.

Over the past year, XRP has surged 427%, marking its first new high in seven years at $3.65 on July 18 before retreating roughly 23.5% to its current price near $2.81, still far outperforming Bitcoin’s 95% from this time last year.

With a relative strength index (RSI) around 42, XRP retains ample room to rebound from its 6% dip over the last seven days. However, crypto’s $4.23 trillion market has generally been dipping after a few days of rallies.

Technical indicators suggest another potential breakout, supported by twin bull flag patterns observed on summer charts.

With upcoming ETF rulings expected in mid-October, a good news cycle could send XRP to between $5 and $10, with even greater upside possible during a sustained bull phase.

Solana ($SOL): Ethereum’s Closest Competitor and the Week’s Standout Performer

Solana ($SOL) is one of the most scalable and efficient blockchain networks around. Its market capitalization has surpassed $120 billion, and its total value locked (TVL) is now around $12.59 billion, a testament to its expanding DeFi ecosystem.

Excitement is mounting over the possible approval of Solana spot ETFs in the U.S. next month, which could attract institutional inflows comparable to those seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

After bottoming at $100 in April, SOL has rallied to $222, fueled by cup-and-handle patterns spotted throughout August and September.

Improving regulatory clarity positions Solana favorably for further growth. Its RSI is neutral at 50, and the token has just realigned with its 30-day moving average, signaling strong consolidation.

Strong support at $150 heads off any major crashes, while key resistance lies around $250; a breakout beyond that could ignite another rally.

Revisiting its previous ATH of $293.31, or even extending above $500, appears achievable before the end of 2025.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): The Meme Coin Trailblazer Eyes the $1 Milestone

Launched in 2013 as a tongue-in-cheek experiment, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has evolved into the most recognized meme token, boasting a $36.9 billion market cap and an exceptionally dedicated community.

It burst into mainstream popularity during 2021, powered by celebrity advocates like Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons.

Renewed institutional interest, particularly speculation about a potential U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF this year, pushed DOGE above $0.25 in May. The coin now trades near $0.2451, dipping 1.4% overnight, keeping pace with the broader market consolidation.

The meme coin sector, currently valued at $79.1 billion, dipped just 1.3%, which is in line with the rest of the market. This is uncommon because meme coins tend to exaggerate performance on market down days and up days. With its large cap, DOGE remains one of its most stable performers alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

With an RSI near 48, the token retains significant potential for upward movement, particularly given October’s historically bullish trend for crypto.

As Tesla continues accepting DOGE for select purchases and PayPal and Revolut expand their integrations, real-world utility is steadily increasing. Should current momentum persist, DOGE could revisit $0.50 by mid-October.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): The Meme-Powered Bitcoin Layer-2 to Watch in 2025

Among this year’s emerging stars, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is quickly becoming one of 2025’s most talked-about presales. The project merges Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Layer-2 scalability and the viral appeal of meme culture.

Its goal: to expand Bitcoin’s functionality by introducing faster transactions, decentralized governance, and smart contract support through a dedicated Layer-2 ecosystem.

The presale has already raised over $22.5 million, with market watchers predicting 10x or greater returns after launch.

Built atop the Solana Virtual Machine, HYPER delivers low-cost smart contracts, a Canonical Bridge for near-instant Bitcoin transfers, full dApp compatibility, and seamless meme token integration.

A Coinsult audit recently verified zero vulnerabilities, boosting investor confidence further.

The HYPER token powers all core operations—from staking and governance to transaction fees. Early participants can currently earn up to 51% APY through staking while receiving DAO voting privileges.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.