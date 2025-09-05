German Exchange Boerse Stuttgart Launches Blockchain Settlement Platform for Tokenized Assets

The platform, named Seturion, is designed to service banks, brokers, trading venues, and tokenization platforms.

Boerse Stuttgart Group, the sixth-largest exchange operator in Europe, has launched a blockchain-powered settlement platform aimed at handling cross-border transactions of tokenized assets.

The platform supports both public and private chains, with settlements in central bank money or on-chain cash.

Europe’s tokenization race is accelerating under the DLT Pilot Regime.

According to the group’s announcement on Thursday, settlements through Seturion can occur in central bank money or on-chain cash, offering flexibility for institutions navigating the shift toward tokenized finance.

Boerse Stuttgart’s Blockchain Platform Goes Live in Switzerland

The platform is already live at BX Digital, Boerse Stuttgart’s regulated distributed ledger technology (DLT) trading venue in Switzerland, and further rollout across the group’s exchanges is underway, pending regulatory approval.

Seturion has already undergone testing in collaboration with local banks and the European Central Bank, forming part of broader blockchain infrastructure trials.

The launch comes as Europe accelerates its embrace of tokenization under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime, which enables regulated players to trial blockchain infrastructure in capital markets.

Financial institutions across the continent are exploring on-chain issuance of bonds, equities, and structured products.

Boerse Stuttgart’s move follows a string of similar initiatives in Europe. In Switzerland, Taurus, backed by Deutsche Bank, recently debuted a Solana-based custody and issuance platform.

Robinhood rolled out a tokenization-focused Arbitrum layer-2 for European users in June, while Backed Finance expanded its tokenized equities offering to Ethereum earlier this week.

The momentum isn’t confined to Europe. In the US, BlackRock’s BUIDL money market fund, tokenized in partnership with Securitize, has now expanded to Solana.

Meanwhile, SkyBridge Capital plans to tokenize $300 million in assets on Avalanche, marking a significant boost to that network’s real-world asset footprint.

Notably, Robinhood has come under regulatory fire in the EU after launching tokenized stock products linked to private companies like OpenAI and SpaceX.

The Bank of Lithuania confirmed it is investigating the legality and investor disclosures related to these blockchain-based “Stock Tokens,” which launched on June 30.

OpenAI publicly disavowed any connection, stating it never approved the tokens and warning investors to be cautious.

Tokenized Real-World Assets May Unlock $400T TradFi Market

In a recent research, Web3 digital property firm Animoca Brands said that tokenization of RWAs could unlock a $400 trillion traditional finance market.

Animoca researchers Andrew Ho and Ming Ruan said the global market for private credit, treasury debt, commodities, stocks, alternative funds, and bonds represents a vast runway for growth.

“The estimated $400 trillion addressable TradFi market underscores the potential growth runway for RWA tokenization,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, according to the 2025 Skynet RWA Security Report, the market for tokenized RWAs could grow to $16 trillion by 2030.

Tokenized U.S. Treasuries alone are projected to reach $4.2 billion this year, with short-term government bonds driving most of the activity.

Institutional interest is accelerating, with major banks, asset managers, and blockchain-native firms exploring tokenization for yield and liquidity management.

Skynet highlighted emerging use cases across private credit, trade finance, and money market funds, noting that regulatory frameworks in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the US could further support adoption.