Galxe Unveils Starboard – $5M Rewards Pool Targets Real Web3 Impact

Tanzeel Akhtar has been covering the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector since 2015. She has written for the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin.com.

Filecoin Foundation, Ava Labs, Native Cross-Chain Data Bridge

Galxe is setting sail with Starboard, a new platform designed to help Web3 projects identify and reward their most active contributors, according to a May 28 X post.

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, Galxe explained that the platform combines on-chain and off-chain analytics to identify the most engaged community members, offering tools to distribute rewards more effectively and fairly.

So far, more than 20 crypto projects have joined the initiative, contributing over $5 million to a shared rewards pool.

Plume, 0G Labs, and Dango Join $5M Reward Pool

The launch of Starboard is backed by several emerging crypto projects. Plume, a blockchain focused on tokenizing real-world assets, has contributed $450,000 to the rewards pool.

DeFi project Dango is allocating 1% of its total token supply, while 0G Labs, which is building a decentralized AI operating system and recently raised over $350 million, is contributing more than $100,000.

These projects, along with others, are using Starboard as a way to reach users who add real value to their networks.

By pooling funds into Starboard, these teams plan to reward users not just for showing up but for actions that drive growth, such as participating in protocols, generating volume, or contributing through content and community efforts.

Tracking Real Impact in Web3 Communities

The firm explains that what makes Starboard different is its focus on both off-chain and on-chain user activity. It can assess the value of a user’s social media engagement, as well as their impact on blockchain metrics like transaction volume or liquidity provided.

This makes it easier for teams to identify who is genuinely helping their projects and allocate rewards accordingly. According to Galxe co-founder Charles Wayn, the goal is to make community building more efficient by focusing on data that reflects actual contribution.

Starboard is built on lessons learned from Galxe’s earlier Quest platform, which brought millions of users into Web3. Now, with more detailed tracking and analysis, Galxe is offering a tool that could help newer projects avoid the pitfalls of inflated metrics and instead focus on sustainable growth.

As more projects look to build lasting user bases, Starboard provides a structured way to reward the people who matter most—those who are actively shaping and supporting the ecosystems they believe in.

Galxe Announces Gravity: A Layer 1 Blockchain

In a recent interview with Cryptonews, Harry Zhang, the CEO and co-founder of Galxe, shared news on the launch of Gravity, Galxe’s Layer 1 blockchain.

Gravity seeks to solve the challenges of chain fragmentation and user experience by connecting various blockchains and abstracting away complex interactions.

“The Gravity Alpha mainnet is going to be launched in two weeks, and we’re very excited about it,” Zhang announced. “Gravity really aims to become this layer one blockchain designed for mass adoption and connects all the chains out there.”

Layer 1 blockchains, such as Ethereum and Solana, have grown substantially. Ethereum alone processes over 1 million transactions daily and secures billions in value across decentralized applications.

