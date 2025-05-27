BTC $110,251.98 1.05%
ETH $2,699.69 6.19%
SOL $178.93 2.52%
PEPE $0.000014 2.49%
SHIB $0.000014 2.22%
DOGE $0.22 2.19%
XRP $2.34 1.40%
ETH Gas (gwei) 5.18
Cryptonews Finance News

Blockchain.com Launches African Push in Nigeria, Ghana—Is Africa Crypto’s Next Frontier?

Africa Nigeria South Africa
With deep mobile penetration and low banking access, Africa offers the real-world use cases crypto was built for—now the world is catching on.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Blockchain.com Launches African Push in Nigeria, Ghana—Is Africa Crypto’s Next Frontier?

As African governments finally embrace crypto regulation, UK exchange Blockchain.com made its boldest move yet on May 27, 2025, announcing plans to open Nigeria’s first major international crypto office this quarter. Could this West African “fastest-growing market” become the continent’s crypto capital?

According to Bloomberg’s report, the expansion targets Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa alongside Nigeria, capitalizing on emerging regulatory frameworks and Africa’s surging crypto adoption rates as Blockchain.com seeks to capture market share following the post-2022 crypto shakeout.

Blockchain.com Expands into High-Usage, Underserved Crypto Markets

Blockchain.com is intensifying its global expansion strategy by targeting regions where crypto adoption is driven by necessity rather than speculation.

Its recent moves into Nigeria and Ghana reflect this approach, as both countries exhibit strong grassroots demand for digital assets and are actively working toward formal regulatory frameworks.

In Nigeria, ranked second globally in Chainalysis’ crypto adoption index, users rely heavily on digital assets for remittances, savings, and business transactions amid ongoing inflation and currency instability.

Blockchain.com plans to open offices and hire local teams to ensure alignment with compliance requirements as the country advances toward structured crypto oversight.

Ghana is also on Blockchain.com’s radar, with the government preparing to introduce the Virtual Asset Providers Bill.

This legislation would give the central bank authority to regulate crypto exchanges and wallet providers, and is expected to pass by September 2025. The bill would create Ghana’s first legal foundation for overseeing virtual asset activity, making it a prime candidate for early entry by major crypto firms.

Further south, South Africa is emerging as a key regional hub for digital assets. With a strong legal infrastructure and a business-friendly environment, the country has attracted both domestic and international crypto players.

By March 2024, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) had approved 59 crypto platform licenses, with over 260 additional applications still under review.

CEO Peter Smith has noted the strength of grassroots adoption across Africa, where per-capita crypto usage often exceeds that of many Western countries.

Africa’s Growing Role in Global Crypto Flows

Blockchain.com’s expansion into Africa highlights a growing industry shift toward emerging markets. Other exchanges, including Yellow Card Financial, are following suit, applying for permits in Nigeria as the regulatory landscape becomes clearer.

Countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa are increasingly featured in global blockchain and fintech reports, owing to rapid user growth, mobile-first populations, and a financial infrastructure gap left by traditional banks.

According to World Bank data from 2021, only 49% of Sub-Saharan Africans held a bank account. This widespread underbanking, combined with high mobile phone penetration, has created an ideal environment for the adoption of decentralized finance and stablecoins.

As global platforms enter the market, strong local activity continues to thrive. Africa-based crypto companies such as Yellow Card and Busha have secured venture capital and are scaling their services to meet rising demand.

The African crypto market is projected to generate over $2.9 billion in revenue by 2025. This momentum is fueled by the continent’s young, tech-savvy population, increasing smartphone access, and a pressing need for alternative financial tools in the face of currency instability.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,605,169,509,621
3.46
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Bitstamp Staking Launches in UK, Offering 3.1% ETH Rewards – What’s the Risk?
2025-05-27 16:42:54
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin by End of 2025
2025-05-27 16:35:27
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors