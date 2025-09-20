BTC $115,842.44 -0.50%
Altcoin News

FTX Recovery Trust to Distribute Additional $1.6B to Creditors

FTX FTX Bankruptcy Sam Bankman-Fried
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

Last updated: 
FTX Recovery Trust to Distribute Additional $1.6B to Creditors

The FTX Recovery Trust is preparing a third round of distributions to creditors, totaling $1.6 billion, as it continues efforts to return funds tied to the collapsed crypto exchange.

Key Takeaways:

  • The FTX Recovery Trust will distribute $1.6 billion to creditors on September 30, bringing total payouts to $7.8 billion.
  • US customer claims will receive 40%, while convenience claims are set for a 120% reimbursement in this latest round.
  • With over $16 billion in recoverable assets, how remaining funds are handled could impact crypto market sentiment and future investor protections.

The latest tranche is scheduled for September 30, with payouts expected to reach recipients within three business days.

FTX Recovery Trust Details Payout Breakdown in $1.6B Distribution

The round includes varied percentages depending on the type of claim. U.S. Customer Entitlement Claims will receive 40%, General Unsecured and Digital Asset Loan Claims get 24%, and Dotcom Customer Claims are set for a 6% reimbursement.

Convenience claims, meanwhile, will receive a 120% payout in this cycle.

The trust has already disbursed $6.2 billion across two prior rounds, $1.2 billion in February and $5 billion in May—bringing total recoveries to nearly half of the $16.5 billion earmarked for victims of the exchange’s collapse.

FTX’s downfall in November 2022 marked one of the most dramatic failures in crypto history, triggering a chain reaction that intensified the ongoing market downturn.

The exchange’s former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was convicted on seven counts, including fraud and money laundering. In March 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

While the criminal case closed one chapter, legal battles continue. Bankman-Fried’s legal team is expected to appeal his conviction this November, arguing procedural flaws and asserting that FTX was never insolvent.

Creditors and market participants remain watchful of the trust’s activities, as large inflows of recovered funds could affect market sentiment and liquidity in the short term.

With over $16 billion on the table, how the rest is returned could shape both the reputations of key players and the future of crypto investor protections.

3AC Targets FTX Execs Over $1.5B Liquidation in New Subpoenas

The liquidators of collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have subpoenaed former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, and FTX executive Ryne Salame.

The move follows allegations that over $1.5 billion in 3AC assets were liquidated unlawfully by FTX-linked entities.

Bankman-Fried’s deposition is scheduled for October 14, 2025, at Terminal Island prison, where he is currently serving time.

3AC co-founder Zhu Su claims Bankman-Fried executed unauthorized liquidations that contributed to 3AC’s downfall.

He also accuses Salame of using insider knowledge to front-run trades and pocket over $1 billion in profits before FTX’s collapse.

Ellison is expected to be questioned regarding Alameda’s trading strategies that may have played a role in the alleged misconduct.

As reported, FTX and Alameda have also withdrawn approximately 192,000 Solana (SOL) tokens, worth around $44.9 million, from staking.

The move follows a consistent pattern observed over the past year, with the estate redeeming Solana assets on a near-monthly basis.

Since November 2023, FTX and Alameda have unstaked and transferred nearly 9 million SOL, valued at $1.2 billion, averaging $134 per token.

