3AC Subpoenas SBF, Ellison, Salame Over Alleged $1.5B Illegal Liquidation

Russell Crumpler and Christopher Farmer intend to depose Bankman-Fried under Rule 45 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry.

Last updated: 
3AC Subpoenas SBF, Ellison, Salame Over Alleged $1.5B Illegal Liquidation

The joint liquidators of defunct hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have officially moved to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, and former FTX executive Ryne Miller Salame, over allegations involving over $1.5 billion in illegal asset liquidations.

Key Takeaways:

  • 3AC’s liquidators have subpoenaed SBF, Ellison, and Salame over alleged $1.5B in illegal liquidations.
  • SBF’s deposition is set for October 14, 2025, at Terminal Island federal prison.
  • Zhu Su claims Salame used insider info to profit $1B, intensifying scrutiny on FTX-linked executives.

A legal notice filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on September 9 shows that 3AC’s joint liquidators, Russell Crumpler and Christopher Farmer, intend to depose Bankman-Fried under Rule 45 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

The deposition is scheduled to take place on October 14, 2025, at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terminal Island, California, where Bankman-Fried is currently being held.

Zhu Su Accuses SBF of Illegally Liquidating $1.5B in 3AC Assets

The move follows accusations by 3AC co-founder Zhu Su, who claims Bankman-Fried liquidated $1.5 billion of their positions without proper justification.

Zhu also alleges that Ryne Salame exploited insider information to front-run trades against client positions, ultimately cashing out over $1 billion before the FTX collapse.

Ellison, who ran Alameda Research during the time of the alleged actions, is also expected to face questioning over the interconnected trading and liquidation strategies that may have played a role in pushing 3AC into insolvency.

The subpoenas come as part of broader recovery efforts tied to the bankruptcies of both FTX and 3AC, two of the most high-profile collapses in crypto history.

With billions in investor funds still missing, liquidators are intensifying efforts to trace potential misconduct, misappropriations, or preferential transfers involving the former executives.

Bankman-Fried’s testimony will be recorded via video and stenographic means, subject to prison protocols.

It remains to be seen whether additional criminal referrals or civil claims will emerge from these proceedings.

FTX to Begin Next Round of Cash Distributions

As reported, FTX has announced that it will begin its next round of cash distributions to creditors on or around September 30, 2025. The record date for eligible claimants was set for August 15.

The payments will be processed through FTX’s designated distribution partners, including BitGo, Kraken, and Payoneer.

Meanwhile, a Chinese creditor representing over 300 users is opposing FTX’s proposal to restrict payouts in 49 jurisdictions, including China, arguing it is legally unfounded and unfair.

Earlier this year, FTX began repaying creditors after securing court approval for its redistribution plan, and to date, has returned approximately $6.2 billion.

FTX, once a dominant player in the crypto space, collapsed in November 2022 following a liquidity crisis triggered by revelations about its balance sheet.

The fallout led to criminal charges against founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced in 2023 to 25 years in prison for defrauding customers and investors of more than $11 billion.

However, he is now projected to be released from federal prison on December 14, 2044, after serving less than 21 years of his 25-year sentence for fraud tied to the FTX collapse for good behavior.

He was also fined over $11 billion. Federal records confirm that Bankman-Fried has been moved from New York to a transfer facility in Oklahoma following nearly two years behind bars.

Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
