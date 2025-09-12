BTC $115,501.52 1.20%
ETH $4,552.12 2.33%
SOL $237.99 6.98%
PEPE $0.000010 0.76%
SHIB $0.000013 1.91%
DOGE $0.26 5.37%
XRP $3.07 2.35%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.20
Cryptonews News

FTX, Alameda Redeem $45 Million in Solana From Staking

Alameda Research FTX Solana
The move follows a consistent pattern observed over the past year, with the estate redeeming Solana assets on a near-monthly basis.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
FTX, Alameda Redeem $45 Million in Solana From Staking

Bankrupt crypto firms FTX and Alameda have withdrawn approximately 192,000 Solana (SOL) tokens, worth around $44.9 million, from staking, according to blockchain analytics provider EmberCN.

Key Takeaways:

  • FTX and Alameda redeemed $44.9 million in Solana, continuing a $1.2 billion unstaking trend.
  • Despite redemptions, the estate still holds 4.18 million SOL worth nearly $1 billion.
  • FTX has returned $6.2 billion to creditors and plans a third payout on September 30.

The move follows a consistent pattern observed over the past year, with the estate redeeming Solana assets on a near-monthly basis.

Since November 2023, FTX and Alameda have unstaked and transferred nearly 9 million SOL, valued at $1.2 billion, averaging $134 per token.

FTX Estate Still Holds Nearly $1B in Solana Despite Ongoing Redemptions

Despite the ongoing redemptions, the estate still holds a significant Solana position.

Data from Solscan shows that roughly 4.18 million SOL, worth an estimated $977 million, remains staked as of Thursday.

Solana’s market response was muted but positive. The token traded at $234.27 late Thursday night, reflecting a 4.3% daily gain and a 14.4% increase over the past week, according to The Block.

Meanwhile, FTX is gearing up for its third round of creditor repayments scheduled for September 30.

The estate has so far returned $6.2 billion to former users, $1.2 billion in February and another $5 billion in May, as part of its restructuring efforts.

The payments will be processed through FTX’s designated distribution partners, including BitGo, Kraken, and Payoneer.

As reported, a Chinese creditor representing over 300 users is opposing FTX’s proposal to restrict payouts in 49 jurisdictions, including China, arguing it is legally unfounded and unfair.

Earlier this year, FTX began repaying creditors after securing court approval for its redistribution plan, and to date, has returned approximately $6.2 billion.

FTX, once a dominant player in the crypto space, collapsed in November 2022 following a liquidity crisis triggered by revelations about its balance sheet.

The fallout led to criminal charges against founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced in 2023 to 25 years in prison for defrauding customers and investors of more than $11 billion.

However, he is now projected to be released from federal prison on December 14, 2044, after serving less than 21 years of his 25-year sentence for fraud tied to the FTX collapse for good behavior.

He was also fined over $11 billion. Federal records confirm that Bankman-Fried has been moved from New York to a transfer facility in Oklahoma following nearly two years behind bars.

3AC Targets FTX Execs Over $1.5B Liquidation in New Subpoenas

The liquidators of collapsed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have subpoenaed former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, and FTX executive Ryne Salame.

The move follows allegations that over $1.5 billion in 3AC assets were liquidated unlawfully by FTX-linked entities.

Bankman-Fried’s deposition is scheduled for October 14, 2025, at Terminal Island prison, where he is currently serving time.

3AC co-founder Zhu Su claims Bankman-Fried executed unauthorized liquidations that contributed to 3AC’s downfall.

He also accuses Salame of using insider knowledge to front-run trades and pocket over $1 billion in profits before FTX’s collapse.

Ellison is expected to be questioned regarding Alameda’s trading strategies that may have played a role in the alleged misconduct.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?
2025-09-09 16:53:13
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Worldcoin
WLD
$1.6619
5.23 %
Worldcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.39
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Electric Car Maker Accepts XRP Stablecoin – Is Ripple Quietly Building the Next Global Payment Rail?
2025-09-10 15:05:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Hits 7-Month High – Bulls are Eyeing $1,000 Next
2025-09-10 20:32:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?
2025-09-09 16:53:13
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-12 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
FTX, Alameda Redeem $45 Million in Solana From Staking
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-12 06:01:06
Blockchain News
Bitcoin Tops $116K, Ether Gains as Fed Rate Cut Bets Firm Up
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-12 05:58:29
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors