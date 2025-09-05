France’s Crypto Kidnapping Crisis Continues as Police Free Swiss Hostage, Arrest Seven

Anas Hassan
Last updated: September 5, 2025

French elite forces freed a Swiss hostage and arrested seven suspects in a new crypto kidnapping case.

According to a Dauphiné Libéré report, the GIGN rescued the twenty-year-old Swiss national on August 31 after he was held captive for several days near Valence-TGV station, with kidnappers demanding cryptocurrency for his release.

The coordinated operation involved nearly 150 law enforcement officers and led to the rapid identification and arrest of all seven suspects linked to the organized kidnapping network.

Lyon prosecutors confirmed the detained suspects face charges including kidnapping by an organized gang, extortion with weapons, and criminal conspiracy, with all seven expected to appear before the Inter-Regional Specialized Jurisdiction on Thursday as authorities seek pre-trial detention.

GIGN Commander General Ghislain Réty and Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau (Source: AFP)

Violent Crypto Kidnapping Operation Unfolds in French Countryside

The investigation began on August 30 when French authorities received reports that a Swiss national had been abducted and was being held captive in France.

Kidnappers contacted the victim’s associates, demanding payment in cryptocurrency, triggering an immediate response from the Grenoble research section of the national gendarmerie.

The operation mobilized resources from multiple units, including the Drôme departmental gendarmerie group and the elite GIGN forces, which was seen as one of the largest coordinated responses to crypto-related crime in the region.

During the August 31 raid, investigators arrested the main suspect and two accomplices while simultaneously launching a search operation that led to the victim’s location and rescue.

Evidence collected by investigators enabled them to track down four additional suspects, completing the arrest of the entire network allegedly involved in the kidnapping scheme.

The Lyon prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation under charges that carry severe penalties for organized criminal activity targeting crypto holders.

France Emerges as Global Hotspot for Crypto-Linked Violent Crime

This latest incident continues a disturbing surge of crypto-related kidnappings that has made France a leading hotspot for violent crypto crime worldwide.

Since January, French authorities have documented at least ten separate crypto kidnapping cases, representing nearly one-third of the 32 global “wrench attacks” recorded in 2025, according to Bitcoin security advocate Jameson Lopp.

The pattern escalated dramatically in January when Ledger co-founder David Balland was kidnapped and had his finger severed by attackers demanding crypto ransoms.

🇫🇷 David Balland, co-founder of French cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer @Ledger was kidnapped alongside his wife in a shocking incident that left him with severe injuries to one of his hands.#Ledger #CryptoCrimehttps://t.co/IvCjWeovS6 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 24, 2025

May also brought a wave of coordinated attacks targeting crypto executives and their families, with prosecutors ultimately charging 25 suspects linked to multiple abduction plots, including attempts on Paymium CEO Pierre Noizat’s daughter.

Notably, criminal networks are increasingly using sophisticated tactics, including disguising themselves as delivery workers by using stolen or counterfeit branded vans from services like UPS and Chronopost.

One particularly brutal case involved attackers kidnapping a poker player’s father in Paris, severing his finger, and filming the mutilation to coerce his son into transferring €5-7 million.

Global Crypto Kidnapping Epidemic Spreads Beyond European Borders

The violence extends far beyond French borders, with similar attacks reported across multiple continents as criminals increasingly target visible cryptocurrency wealth.

Belgian authorities sentenced three men to 12 years for kidnapping crypto investor Stephane Winkel’s wife in December 2024, while Australian crypto billionaire Tim Heath narrowly escaped kidnapping in Estonia.

Meanwhile, recent U.S. cases include Florida teenagers kidnapping a Las Vegas crypto event host, driving him 70 miles into the Arizona desert, and forcing him to transfer $4 million in digital assets.

Additionally, two NYPD officers were placed on modified duty over alleged involvement in a 17-day crypto kidnapping and torture case involving an Italian national in Manhattan.

Security, Infinite Risks International, reports a surge in demand for 24/7 protection services from crypto executives, specifically citing fears of kidnapping and extortion.

The visible nature of on-chain wealth, combined with poor custody practices and public displays of crypto success, has created what security experts describe as “prime hunting grounds for criminals.”