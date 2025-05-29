Russian Crypto Couple Rescued After $43,000 Bitcoin Kidnapping – Suspects Flee to UAE as Interpol Issues Red Notice

The Buenos Aires crypto kidnapping exposes a disturbing evolution in transnational crime, where digital asset wealth transforms ordinary business meetings into elaborate extortion schemes spanning multiple continents.

Key Takeaways: A Russian couple involved in crypto was kidnapped in Buenos Aires and held for ransom.

The kidnappers demanded and received a $43,000 Bitcoin ransom from a third Russian national.

The Argentine Federal Police are collaborating with Interpol to secure the suspects’ extradition.

A young Russian couple involved in cryptocurrency was kidnapped and later rescued in Buenos Aires after a $43,000 ransom was paid in Bitcoin. The incident took place in the Palermo neighborhood on the night of May 23 and has prompted an international investigation.

Russian Couple Held Hostage, Freed After Bitcoin Payment

According to Argentine outlet La Nación, the couple had agreed to meet with two Russian citizens after a previous encounter at a local bar. They were invited to dinner at a rented apartment located at 1596 Ravignani Street, near the corner of Gorriti Street.

Investigators say the suspects were two Chechen men who had been staying in the apartment for two nights.

Around 11 p.m., the 30-year-old female victim began shouting for help from the balcony in English. Her cries were heard by employees at a nearby restaurant, who alerted police.

Responding officers from the city police arrived quickly and found the woman and her 27-year-old partner tied up inside the apartment.

The victims told authorities that they had been kidnapped during the dinner meeting. Police say the suspects demanded a ransom in cryptocurrency.

The $43,000 payment was made by another Russian citizen living in Partido de la Costa after a digital transfer was arranged with the kidnappers. The couple was released shortly after the payment.

By the time police identified the suspects, both had already fled Argentina. The Argentine Federal Police (PFA) confirmed that they boarded a flight from Ezeiza International Airport to the United Arab Emirates within hours of the crime. Interpol has since issued red notices for both men.

The case is now being handled by the Southern Anti-Kidnapping Department of the PFA, under the supervision of Federal Judge María Romilda Servini.

The judge has issued international arrest warrants and is working with Interpol to secure extradition.

If captured and returned to Argentina, the suspects face prison sentences ranging from 8 to 15 years. Authorities believe the victims’ involvement in cryptocurrency may have made them targets.

A source close to the investigation said, “This wasn’t a random act. The attackers likely knew the couple had access to digital assets and used that to their advantage.”

The investigation is ongoing as Argentine officials coordinate with international law enforcement to locate and detain the fugitives.

Wave of Crypto-Linked Kidnappings Escalates Across Europe and the U.S. as Executives Become Targets

The kidnapping of the Russian crypto couple is part of a broader and growing trend, as there is a surge in violent crimes targeting crypto figures globally.

In January, David Balland, co-founder of Ledger, was kidnapped along with his wife in central France. Attackers reportedly severed Balland’s finger and sent a video to his business partner, demanding a ransom.

Also, just a few weeks ago, French police launched a night raid to free the father of a crypto entrepreneur, who had been held in an Airbnb for two days.

The kidnappers, masked and armed, had abducted him in Paris and demanded up to €7 million in crypto. Authorities say a video showing the victim’s mutilation was sent to his son. Five suspects were arrested.

The violence hasn’t been confined to Europe. In Las Vegas, three Florida teens allegedly kidnapped a man after a crypto event, forcing him into the desert at gunpoint and extorting access to his wallets.

He was robbed of $4 million and left to walk five miles for help.

On May 26, French police arrested over a dozen suspects, including minors, in coordinated raids across Paris and other cities.

Investigators believe the suspects are tied to a criminal network behind multiple abduction attempts, including one targeting an exchange CEO’s daughter.

Private security firms now report rising demand from crypto professionals seeking personal protection.

In response, French authorities have introduced emergency measures, including security briefings and direct police access, as the crypto kidnapping crisis deepens in 2025.