BTC $115,771.16 -0.56%
ETH $4,486.63 0.02%
SOL $233.74 -2.33%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.96%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.51%
DOGE $0.26 -1.09%
XRP $3.02 -1.14%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.97
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Forward Industries Seeks $4B ATM Offering to Increase Solana-Focused Treasury

Solana Treasury
By marshaling over $5.6 billion, Forward Industries is transforming itself from a traditional design firm into the stock market's primary vehicle for investing in the Solana ecosystem.
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Forward Industries Seeks $4B ATM Offering to Increase Solana-Focused Treasury

Forward Industries, a Nasdaq-listed company that has shifted its focus from medical design to digital assets, has filed for a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the announcement, submitted on September 17, 2025, the offering would allow the company to sell shares flexibly through Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. to raise capital for its Solana-focused strategy, working capital, and future business expansion.

Forward Industries Positions as Leading Solana Treasury With $4B Plan

The ATM program, filed under an automatic shelf registration statement with the SEC, will allow Cantor Fitzgerald to sell shares “at the market” under mutually agreed terms.

Notably, it was noted that the funds raised will not be held in escrow or trust, with proceeds directed to general corporate purposes and Solana acquisitions.

The move comes shortly after the company closed a $1.65 billion private placement earlier this month, which funded the purchase of 6.8 million Solana (SOL) tokens valued at approximately $1.58 billion.

That transaction, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, marked the largest Solana-focused digital asset treasury raise to date.

Forward Industries’ stock rose 15% following the closure of the deal, underscoring investor interest in the company’s pivot toward blockchain assets.

According to the latest filing, proceeds from the new $4 billion ATM program would be deployed to expand its Solana treasury holdings, strengthen its balance sheet, and support income-generating investments.

The company said the program provides a “flexible and efficient mechanism” to scale its Solana position and pursue long-term growth opportunities.

Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, who was recently appointed Chairman of Forward Industries’ Board, said the new program builds on momentum from the initial financing.

“Having recently completed the largest Solana-focused treasury raise to date and initial purchases of more than 6.8 million SOL, the ATM Program enhances our ability to continue scaling that position,” Samani said in a press release.

The company’s governance has also undergone changes alongside its financing push. Interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Pruitt has joined the Board, while Galaxy’s Chris Ferraro and Jump Crypto’s Saurabh Sharma have been named observers.

Samani’s appointment as chairman signals closer alignment with Solana’s institutional backers and the company’s stated vision of building the world’s largest Solana treasury.

Forward Industries’ growing focus on Solana reflects rising institutional confidence in the blockchain. Investors in its $1.65 billion private placement included a broad mix of global firms, asset managers, and angel investors across the digital asset space.

The company said this broad participation highlighted the appeal of its role as a publicly traded vehicle for exposure to Solana’s growth.

Forward Industries now positions itself as a leading Solana treasury company, aiming to expand beyond its recent multibillion-dollar purchases and further cement its role at the center of institutional investment in the Solana ecosystem.

Solana Treasuries Surge Past $4B as Corporate Accumulation Accelerates

Corporate demand for Solana continues to escalate, with new disclosures showing reserves climbing past $4 billion.

According to data from the Strategic Solana Reserve, 17 companies now hold a combined 17.11 million SOL, valued at $4.03 billion at current prices, equal to nearly 3% of the token’s circulating supply.

The surge follows a series of high-profile acquisitions. On September 12, blockchain data revealed Galaxy Digital purchased 2.31 million SOL worth $536 million, transferring tokens from Binance, Bybit, and Coinbase wallets.

Days later, Galaxy executed another $306 million buy involving 1.2 million SOL, bringing its five-day total to 6.5 million tokens valued around $1.55 billion.

While the firm has not confirmed the moves, the scale has fueled speculation over its role in shaping Solana’s emerging treasury market.

Other firms are also expanding aggressively. On September 10, Canada’s SOL Strategies debuted on Nasdaq under the ticker STKE, listing with $94 million in Solana holdings and marking the first Solana-focused public company on a U.S. exchange.

Meanwhile, Upexi Inc. has become one of the largest corporate holders, reporting 2,018,419 SOL worth $447 million, most of which is staked to generate roughly $105,000 in daily rewards.

BIT Mining Limited, preparing to rebrand as SOLAI, has steadily added to its reserves, now totaling more than 44,000 SOL. Chairman Bo Yu said validator operations would remain central to the firm’s strategy of securing the network while capturing staking yields.

The momentum has also drawn new entrants. Helius Medical Technologies announced a $500 million private placement led by Pantera Capital, with stapled warrants that could lift its Solana treasury to $1.25 billion.

While Solana treasuries are growing rapidly, they remain modest compared to corporate reserves of Bitcoin and Ether, which are valued at $428 billion and $22 billion, respectively.

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Solana
SOL
$233.74
2.33 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,218,581,028,589
-1.51
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-17 13:39:16
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Forward Industries Closes $1.65B PIPE to Launch Solana Treasury Strategy
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-09-11 13:38:26
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-09-16 18:44:45
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors