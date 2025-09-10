SOL Strategies Now Trading on Nasdaq as STKE with $94M Solana Treasury Holdings – SOL Breakout Next?

SOL Strategies now trading on Nasdaq as STKE with $94M Solana treasury holdings becoming first Solana-focused public company amid institutional arms race.

Anas Hassan
Last updated: September 10, 2025

SOL Strategies commenced trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE with $94 million in Solana treasury holdings.

The Canadian firm becomes the first Solana-focused public company to achieve a U.S. listing and maintains dual listings on CSE under the symbol HODL.

The Nasdaq debut follows months of preparation, including a one-for-eight share consolidation, reducing outstanding shares from 176 million to 22 million to meet exchange requirements.

Virtual Bell Ceremony Bridges Traditional Finance with Blockchain

SOL Strategies hosted an innovative on-chain bell ringing ceremony at stke.community, allowing participants to memorialize their participation through permanent Solana blockchain transaction memos.

The celebration included live X Spaces discussions featuring industry partners and company leadership.

The company operates as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, exempting it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings.

This status allows continued operation under Canadian governance standards without requiring a majority of independent directors.

Current capital structure includes 22 million common shares outstanding, 12 million warrants, and 5.3 million stock options following the consolidation.

The firm rebranded from Cypherpunk Holdings in September 2024, shifting focus entirely to Solana blockchain infrastructure and investment.

Now, SOL Strategies manages 3.62 million SOL under delegation, including 402,623 SOL from its treasury, valued at C$111.7 million.

Record participation includes 8,812 unique wallets staking with the firm, and Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest moving 3.6 million SOL worth approximately C$888 million to SOL Strategies infrastructure in July.

Institutional Solana Treasury Arms Race Accelerates

SOL Strategies faces increasing competition as institutions race to build massive Solana treasuries.

Forward Industries announced a $1.65 billion private placement led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on Solana.

Kyle Samani from Multicoin Capital will become Forward Industries Chairman following transaction completion.

Galaxy Digital contributes institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto provides technical expertise through initiatives like the Firedancer validator client.

DeFi Development Corporation holds 1.27 million SOL valued at $248 million after raising $122.5 million in debt financing led by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm added nearly 292,000 SOL in recent months.

Upexi remains the largest corporate holder with over 2 million SOL worth approximately $444 million, according to CoinGecko.

Just today, QMMM Holdings reported a 1,736% stock increase after announcing plans to build $100 million crypto treasury targeting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

The Hong Kong-based digital media firm’s “crypto-autonomous ecosystem” combines artificial intelligence with blockchain technology.

The five largest institutional holders now control over 3.7 million SOL worth $726 million, with institutional ownership representing approximately 1.55% of the total circulating supply.

Technical Analysis Points to Imminent Breakout

SOL currently trades at $216.24 within a well-defined ascending channel that has guided its advance from $152 to current levels.

Multiple horizontal resistance levels are marked at $185.78, $204.58, $209.79, $218.60, with projected targets at $245.06.

The 4-hour chart shows SOL positioned just below $218.60 resistance, testing a key breakout level following recent progress through multiple resistance zones.

The ascending trendline provides critical support around $210-212, maintaining the bullish channel structure.

Stage Theory analysis indicates SOL remains in “Stage 2 Uptrend” following an extended “Stage 1 Basing” period.

The Phantom indicator shows bullish readings despite recent consolidation, suggesting underlying momentum remains positive for continued advances.

Weekly charts confirm SOL’s position well above the 200-day moving average at $158.43, validating long-term uptrend integrity.

Notably, some analysts have discovered a”slow grind higher” pattern that shows consistent respect for ascending trendline support, indicating institutional accumulation providing floors during weakness.

This steady advance with minimal volatility often precedes explosive moves as resistance levels are overcome.

Based on technical evidence across multiple timeframes, SOL appears positioned for continued bullish momentum toward the $245 target.

The immediate focus centers on breaking decisively above $218.60 resistance, which would likely trigger momentum-based buying toward measured move objectives with support maintained around the $210 – $212 ascending trendline.