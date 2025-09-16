Solana Price Prediction: 6.82 Million $SOL Scooped Up by Wall Street – Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year?

Solana has been outpacing Ethereum lately, and it’s now sitting at a key zone where it could teleport straight into new all-time highs. Recently, SOL pulled in $198M of institutional inflows, with a record $145M in a single day on Friday through ETFs, ETPs, and funds. The total institutional AUM for Solana now stands at $4.1B. That explains why most experts’ Solana price prediction are aiming high, with targets reaching as far as $1,000.

Big players are clearly stacking. Pantera Capital’s CEO, Dan Morehead, confirmed that Solana is their biggest position, worth $1.1B, calling it the fastest, cheapest, and most performant blockchain.

However, the momentum is snowballing. Forward Industries (FORD) is now building the world’s largest SOL treasury, buying in $1.58B worth at an average price of $232.

Wall Street Giant FORD Buys $1.58B In SOL To Build World’s Largest Solana Treasury

Forward Industries (FORD) just revealed it scooped up 6.82M SOL at an average price of $232, dropping about $1.58B in total. This marks their first big move after locking in a $1.65B PIPE round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

The haul came through a mix of open market buys and on-chain transactions, and FORD’s already staked the whole bag. They made a point of showing the on-chain execution as proof they’re serious about optimizing for shareholders.

On-chain data shows Galaxy Digital played a key role in sourcing tokens, Arkham flagged Galaxy grabbing around 6.5M SOL right after the PIPE news hit.

Zooming out, Solana targets 200ms finality by 2026 and aims for 20ms within five years. For perspective, global securities markets process 400M–700M trades daily, while Solana’s throughput already tops 6B.

As Galaxy Digital’s CEO put it, that’s why Solana matters. So far, 2025 has been Solana’s breakout year, leading in transaction volume and app-driven revenue while keeping fees near zero.

Can Solana Hit $1,000 This Year? Solana Price Prediction

Source: SOLUSD / TradingView

After breaking out of a falling wedge earlier this year, Solana has been grinding higher inside a rising channel. Right now, it’s pushing the upper boundary near $234, staring down heavy resistance in the $270–$300 range, which is right where the previous all-time high sits.

If the price breaks through, that breakout could spark a run into new highs. But if price gets rejected again, a dip to $200–$185 support looks likely before another push.

The RSI sits in the mid-60s, showing bullish momentum but nearing overbought territory, while MACD still holds positive. The structure leans bullish overall, but a pullback wouldn’t surprise before SOL makes another serious attempt at resistance.

Solana hitting $1,000 this year is unlikely. But with institutions buying heavily, a realistic target looks closer to $500–$600.

