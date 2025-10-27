Former SBF Jailmate Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Release Date Unveiled

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has revealed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ release date as May 8, 2028, amid the rapper’s ongoing effort to overturn his 2025 conviction. His former cellmate, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is also pursuing an appeal in his own high-profile fraud case.

Author Julia Smith Last updated: October 27, 2025

The scheduled release date of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been unveiled as the former Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) jailmate plans to appeal his 2025 conviction, per information on the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Combs is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2028.

Combs was found guilty on two prostitution-related charges back in July of this year following a highly publicized trial that saw the rapper-turned-mogul acquitted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Combs, who was sentenced to 50 months behind bars on October 3, has also been ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release.

SBF Continues Appeal In Landmark Fraud Case

Just last week, lawyers for Combs filed a notice to appeal in New York federal court in a bid to overturn his conviction and reverse his over four-year prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Combs’ former jailmate, Bankman-Fried, is also appealing his 2023 conviction on fraud charges tied to his time as CEO of doomed crypto exchange FTX.

Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for orchestrating the high-profile crypto scheme that saw FTX investors drained out of over $8 billion.

Several former associates of the former “king of crypto” were also charged in connection with the digital asset scheme, including his former girlfriend-turned-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison.

Earlier this month, the disgraced FTX founder took to social media to allege that “Biden’s anti-crypto SEC/DOJ went after me” and had arrested him back in 2022 as a means of preventing his testimony on Capitol Hill the next day.

“They had me arrested weeks before the crypto bill I was working on was set for a vote—and the night before I was set to testify before Congress,” a post on Bankman-Fried’s official Gettr account says.

Bankman-Fried’s next hearing regarding his appeal is slated for November 3.