Ethereum Sees Dual Momentum With Institutional Flows and Record On-Chain Activity: CryptoQuant

Journalist Tanzeel Akhtar Last updated: September 11, 2025

Ethereum is entering one of its most powerful phases yet, combining deep institutional interest with unprecedented levels of on-chain activity, according to the latest data from CryptoQuant.

Data points across spot ETFs, whale accumulation, staking, and smart contract usage indicate ETH’s growing role as both a financial asset and the dominant programmable settlement layer. While fundamentals remain strong, market dynamics suggest that resistance levels could temper near-term gains.

Institutional Demand Accelerates

Institutional participation in Ethereum has surged in recent months. Fund holdings have doubled since April 2025, now totaling 6.5 million ETH, while large whale wallets with balances between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH collectively hold more than 20 million ETH.

This shift demonstrates the deepening involvement of asset managers and sophisticated investors. However, the fact that so much “smart money” is already positioned could limit near-term upside unless fresh inflows sustain momentum.

Staking Confidence Hits New Highs

The total amount of ETH staked has climbed to an all-time high of 36.15 million, a milestone that reflects long-term confidence in Ethereum’s security and economic design.

Staking reduces circulating supply, creating natural bullish pressure as less ETH is available on the open market. At the same time, locking up this capital also means liquidity is constrained, which could slow the pace of new inflows if price momentum falters.

Overall, staking growth shows strong conviction among ETH holders but introduces a delicate balance between supply reduction and market flexibility.

Network Activity Expands Across Sectors

Ethereum’s utility as a programmable blockchain continues to expand. Both daily transactions and active addresses have hit record highs, showing its role in powering DeFi applications, stablecoin transfers, and tokenized assets, reports CryptoQuant.

Smart contract calls recently exceeded 12 million per day for the first time, reinforcing Ethereum’s position as the settlement layer of choice for decentralized activity. This wave of network usage provides fundamental support to ETH’s valuation and strengthens the case for long-term adoption.

Price Faces Historic Resistance

Despite these bullish fundamentals, market dynamics show signs of consolidation. Exchange inflows have slowed sharply since Ethereum peaked near $5,000, reducing selling pressure and supporting stability.

However, ETH’s rally stalled near the $5,200 realized price upper band, a historically strong resistance level. With ETH currently trading around $4,400, the market may be primed for sideways action or a modest correction unless it can decisively break through this resistance.

Analysts at Derive, a crypto options exchange, anticipate that Ethereum could climb to $6,000, driven by three major bullish factors, creating what could be the strongest crypto bull run in recent years.

Ethereum’s dual momentum—institutional adoption on one side, record on-chain activity on the other—shows its unique role in the evolving digital asset environment. Whether this cycle delivers further price discovery depends on its ability to convert strong fundamentals into a sustained push beyond key resistance levels.