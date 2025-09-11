BTC $114,247.86 0.38%
ETH $4,418.88 1.93%
SOL $226.44 1.92%
PEPE $0.000010 0.42%
SHIB $0.000013 0.65%
DOGE $0.25 4.18%
XRP $3.03 1.39%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.27
Cryptonews Ethereum News

Ethereum Sees Dual Momentum With Institutional Flows and Record On-Chain Activity: CryptoQuant

CryptoQuant Ethereum Staking
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
About Author

Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Ethereum

Ethereum is entering one of its most powerful phases yet, combining deep institutional interest with unprecedented levels of on-chain activity, according to the latest data from CryptoQuant.

Data points across spot ETFs, whale accumulation, staking, and smart contract usage indicate ETH’s growing role as both a financial asset and the dominant programmable settlement layer. While fundamentals remain strong, market dynamics suggest that resistance levels could temper near-term gains.

Institutional Demand Accelerates

Institutional participation in Ethereum has surged in recent months. Fund holdings have doubled since April 2025, now totaling 6.5 million ETH, while large whale wallets with balances between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH collectively hold more than 20 million ETH.

This shift demonstrates the deepening involvement of asset managers and sophisticated investors. However, the fact that so much “smart money” is already positioned could limit near-term upside unless fresh inflows sustain momentum.

Staking Confidence Hits New Highs

The total amount of ETH staked has climbed to an all-time high of 36.15 million, a milestone that reflects long-term confidence in Ethereum’s security and economic design.

Staking reduces circulating supply, creating natural bullish pressure as less ETH is available on the open market. At the same time, locking up this capital also means liquidity is constrained, which could slow the pace of new inflows if price momentum falters.

Overall, staking growth shows strong conviction among ETH holders but introduces a delicate balance between supply reduction and market flexibility.

Network Activity Expands Across Sectors

Ethereum’s utility as a programmable blockchain continues to expand. Both daily transactions and active addresses have hit record highs, showing its role in powering DeFi applications, stablecoin transfers, and tokenized assets, reports CryptoQuant.

Smart contract calls recently exceeded 12 million per day for the first time, reinforcing Ethereum’s position as the settlement layer of choice for decentralized activity. This wave of network usage provides fundamental support to ETH’s valuation and strengthens the case for long-term adoption.

Price Faces Historic Resistance

Despite these bullish fundamentals, market dynamics show signs of consolidation. Exchange inflows have slowed sharply since Ethereum peaked near $5,000, reducing selling pressure and supporting stability.

However, ETH’s rally stalled near the $5,200 realized price upper band, a historically strong resistance level. With ETH currently trading around $4,400, the market may be primed for sideways action or a modest correction unless it can decisively break through this resistance.

Analysts at Derive, a crypto options exchange, anticipate that Ethereum could climb to $6,000, driven by three major bullish factors, creating what could be the strongest crypto bull run in recent years.

Ethereum’s dual momentum—institutional adoption on one side, record on-chain activity on the other—shows its unique role in the evolving digital asset environment. Whether this cycle delivers further price discovery depends on its ability to convert strong fundamentals into a sustained push beyond key resistance levels.

Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.03
1.39 %
XRP
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU
$0.0335
3.22 %
Pudgy Penguins
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2515
4.18 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.64
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
$MYX Team Accused in $170M Airdrop Scandal – Inside Job Now Confirmed?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-11 18:53:34
Industry Talk
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Partners with Bitcoin as First ETF Approaches – Is DOGE About to Become Crypto’s Next Giant?
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-09-11 18:46:40
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Bitcoin Magazine, and Bitcoin.com.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors