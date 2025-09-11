BTC $114,397.58 1.98%
ETH $4,430.85 2.41%
SOL $223.24 0.57%
PEPE $0.000010 1.43%
SHIB $0.000013 1.27%
DOGE $0.25 3.95%
XRP $3.00 1.09%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Ethereum News

Bitmine Expands ETH Treasury, Scoops $201M Worth Ethereum From Bitgo

BitMine ETH Treasury
Bitmine plans to hold 5% of ETH’s total supply.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Bitmine ETH

Bitmine, often referred to as the Ethereum ‘Strategy,’ has received 46,255 ETH, worth $201 million, from a BitGo wallet across three addresses.

Onchain Lens, a blockchain analytics platform, reported on Thursday that the publicly traded Bitcoin mining company now owns a total of 2,126,018 ETH worth $9.24 billion.

Citing Arkham, it said that one wallet has been identified as Bitmine’s, while the other two wallets remain unnamed.

The new purchase signals Bitmine’s continued confidence in ETH as a long-term investment. As of August 31, Bitmine held 1,866,974 ETH with an average cost of $3,883.

Further, the development comes a week after Bitmine scooped 80,325 ETH valued at $358 million from Galaxy Digital and FalconX. The firm plans to hold 5% of ETH’s total supply.

Bitmine Becomes First Largest ETH Treasury Firm Globally

On Monday, the BTC miner turned ETH accumulator announced its crypto and cash holdings exceeding $9.21 billion.

The company stands second in global crypto treasury, after Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which currently has a stash of nearly $73 billion worth of BTC.

“The power law benefits large holders of ETH, hence, we pursue the ‘alchemy of 5%’ of ETH,” Thomas Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, said in a statement. Bitmine remains an example for crypto treasury peers by the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share, he added.

Additionally, Lee believes that ETH could be “one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years,” adding that the majority of Wall Street’s transformation into blockchain is happening on Ethereum.

Institutional Flex Despite Choppy Price Action

Bitmine’s latest 46k ETH buy is a clear signal that institutions are doubling down despite choppy price action.

Social chatters confirm that massive withdrawals such as these, shrink exchange liquidity, pushing a bullish supply narrative.

Ethereum rose 2.29% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market. The world’s second-largest crypto is hovering just above $4,400 at press time.

Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
2025-09-06 09:56:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
1.64
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
2025-09-06 09:56:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Breaks $114K, Crypto Market Cap Climbs Ahead Of US Inflation Data
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-11 06:29:24
Altcoin News
Blockchain Lender Figure Surges Past IPO Target With $787.5M Raise
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-11 06:29:23
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors