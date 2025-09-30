Ethereum Price Prediction: SEC Halts $ETH Treasury Stock After 2,000% Surge – Is ETH More Bullish Than Most Realise?

Ethereum looks oversold right now. In less than a month, it went from breaking an all-time high to slipping under $4,000. It is the sharpest drop among the top 10 coins, which feels strange since just last month, many analysts were calling for Ethereum to “outperform” in their price prediction.

Between September 22 and 26, noticeable outflows slammed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. ETH-based ETFs saw $795.5M exit, marking their largest weekly outflow on record. Fidelity’s FETH (-$362M) and BlackRock’s ETHA (-$241M) led the withdrawals, showing how quickly sentiment shifted despite the buzz around ETF growth.

Source: Coinglass, Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow ETH

The whiplash was clear. Just a week before, Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs combined pulled in over $1.4B in inflows. But by September 29, ETH ETFs loaded back up with $546.9M, a sharp reversal that pushed Ethereum back over $4,100 and indicated that institutional demand has not gone away.

ETH ETFs and treasuries are the biggest drivers for price right now. After MicroStrategy’s success with its massive Bitcoin treasury, many companies tried to copy the playbook. QMMM Holdings recently attempted the same with Ethereum, but the SEC stepped in with a very different response.

SEC Halts Trading Of Ethereum Treasury Firm QMMM After 2,000% Stock Surge

The SEC just froze trading of QMMM Holdings after its stock exploded more than 2,000% in a month. The regulator says it is looking into “potential manipulation.”

Here is what went down: QMMM, a digital advertising company based in Hong Kong, announced earlier this month that it would build a $100M crypto treasury with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. That news sent the stock flying, gaining over 2,100% in September alone.

But now trading is suspended until October 10 while the SEC investigates. They pointed out that unknown people on social media were telling investors to buy QMMM shares, which looked like attempts to artificially pump the price.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Is ETH More Bullish Than Most Realise?

Source: ETHUSD / TradingView

With ETF inflows turning green, Ethereum is showing signs of recovery after the recent breakdown, now trading near $4,150. The $4,200 level is the immediate resistance, and a clean break above could open the way toward $4,280 and eventually $4,480.

On the flip side, $3,900 stands as strong support. If that level gives way, ETH could slip toward $3,611, where a previous buy wall formed.

The RSI is sitting around 47, not giving any clear signal, which leaves room for either direction. Right now, Ethereum is stuck in a range that can be traded both ways, and only a clear breakout on either side will set the next trend.

