BTC $113,366.15 -2.66%
ETH $4,162.41 -4.39%
SOL $177.94 -3.00%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.99%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.97%
DOGE $0.21 -4.68%
XRP $2.91 -5.32%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.19
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETFs and Whales “Panic-Selling” – Can ETH Still Recover to $4500 This Week?

Ethereum Price Prediction Technical Analysis
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ethereum approaches a key price floor around $4150 – ETH price prediction faces a deeper correction with flight across investment markets.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETFs and Whales “Panic Selling” – Can ETH Still Recover to $4500 This Week?

What began as a shakeout of weak hands has escalated into an exodus, with bearish sentiment weighing heavily on Ethereum price predictions over the past week.

The altcoin is seeing increasing sell pressure from smart money. Lookonchain reports “panic-selling” among whales with $148 million transferred to exchanges over the past 3 hours.

At the same time, Coinglass data shows TradFi investors are dumping ETF holdings. Monday alone saw $196.6 million in net outflows, the second-largest daily loss on record.

Netflow across ETH ETFs. Source: Coinglass.
Netflow across ETH ETFs. Source: Coinglass.

The sell-off trend gained momentum the previous week, with 59 million dollars in outflows on Friday, bringing the negative balance of the last two trading sessions to 256 million.

The shift from accumulation to profit-taking across both crypto and TradFi markets suggests weakening conviction and raises the risk of a deeper correction approaching key support.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Reverse to $4,500 This Week?

ETH continues to trade within a descending channel, but momentum is starting to crack as price action approaches a key support zone.

ETH / USDT 4-hour chart, descending channel pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.
ETH / USDT 4-hour chart, descending channel pattern. Source: TradingView, Binance.

The RSI nears oversold territory at 35, a zone that has historically marked bottoms for Ethereum as sellers reach exhaustion.

The MACD also reflects weak sell pressure, running nearly parallel to the signal line after a recent death cross, suggesting the recent downtrend may lack staying power.

Ethereum now faces a retest of the $4,150 support that triggered its last bullish leg. If buyers step in as sellers exhaust, the Ethereum price could mount a rebound toward the channel’s upper boundary.

A breakout from there opens the door for a retest of $4,790—marking a potential 14% gain from current levels.

Still, with the September FOMC meeting 29 days away, hopes of rate cuts remain distant, leaving Ethereum without an immediate macro catalyst for demand.

Bitcoin Could Beat Out Ethereum – With Some Help

Those who jumped to Ethereum as an alternative Layer 1 to the leading crypto may be forced to reconsider, as the Bitcoin ecosystem finally addresses its biggest limitation: ecosystem growth.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bridging the reliability of Bitcoin with Solana’s lightning-fast tech, creating a Layer-2 network that’s both secure and incredibly efficient.

Bitcoin Hyper presale website.

Slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability have held Bitcoin back from competing with Ethereum and Solana—until now. And just in time.

With some analysts predicting BTC could hit $250,000 this cycle as ETFs and corporate treasuries drive fresh traditional finance demand, $HYPER is well-positioned to ride the wave.

Investors are already rallying behind the project with over $10.6 million raised in its ongoing presale, potentially credited to its high 103% APY on staking that rewards early investors.

You can keep up with Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram, or join the presale on the Bitcoin Hyper website.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.91
5.32 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,993,457,450,922
-6.5
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Rotations Ignite: Cardano Depth, Tron Settlement Flows, Floki Buzz
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-19 18:42:50
Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors