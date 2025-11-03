Ethereum Foundation Shifts to Proactive Grantmaking – Wishlist and RFPs Open Now

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: November 3, 2025

The Ethereum Foundation’s Ecosystem Support Program introduced a reworked grants model on November 3, 2025, in a post by the ESP team on the Ethereum Foundation’s site. The update follows a pause in open applications and sets a clearer path for funding across the ecosystem.

The post positions the change within the ongoing growth of tools, protocols, and public goods. The team writes that the previous intake stretched its limited capacity, so the new approach concentrates efforts on areas identified alongside other Foundation groups.

1/ ESP’s grant applications are now OPEN! ✨



Our new grants program is structured through two pathways:



💡 Wishlist

🎯 Requests for Proposals (RFPs)



Explore the new opportunities and apply below!https://t.co/qg4gBL62ED — EF Ecosystem Support Program (@EF_ESP) November 3, 2025

ESP Grants: Wishlist and RFP Tracks

“The previous open grants program successfully supported hundreds of projects that contributed key building blocks across Ethereum,” the post reads. “However, with a lean team and broad scope, the growing volume of applications stretched our resources, limiting our ability to pursue strategic opportunities.”

“Our new model addresses this by shifting from a reactive to a proactive approach, working closely with other EF teams to ensure that funding aligns with the ecosystem’s priorities and drives meaningful impact,” said the Ethereum Foundation.

ESP remains open to applicants while channeling submissions through two paths that frame needs and outcomes. The Wishlist sets high-level goals and leaves room for varied approaches, inviting builders to propose initiatives that meet those goals without prescribing a single design.

Ethereum Community and Builder Impact

Requests for Proposals describe a defined problem and the expected deliverables, including scope, requirements, application windows, and estimated duration. This creates a schedule and a measurement plan that applicants can review before submitting.

Office Hours continue for guidance on whether a concept aligns with a Wishlist area or with an active RFP, so teams can target the right track from the start.

ESP says the first set of Wishlist items and RFPs is live across cryptography, privacy, the application layer, security, and community growth. The team notes that “Wishlist items and RFPs will be added and updated based on the evolving needs of the ecosystem,” making an ongoing pipeline rather than a single round.

The announcement also outlines coordination and support beyond funding. ESP plans to align grantmaking with other Foundation groups, provide guidance to grantees, connect projects to peers, and draw insights from outcomes to guide future calls.