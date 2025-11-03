BTC $106,568.23 -3.37%
ETH $3,598.00 -7.20%
SOL $166.03 -10.90%
PEPE $0.0000057 -14.01%
SHIB $0.0000091 -9.57%
DOGE $0.16 -10.25%
XRP $2.30 -8.78%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Ethereum News

Ethereum Foundation Shifts to Proactive Grantmaking – Wishlist and RFPs Open Now

Ethereum
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
ethereum

The Ethereum Foundation’s Ecosystem Support Program introduced a reworked grants model on November 3, 2025, in a post by the ESP team on the Ethereum Foundation’s site. The update follows a pause in open applications and sets a clearer path for funding across the ecosystem.

The post positions the change within the ongoing growth of tools, protocols, and public goods. The team writes that the previous intake stretched its limited capacity, so the new approach concentrates efforts on areas identified alongside other Foundation groups.

ESP Grants: Wishlist and RFP Tracks

“The previous open grants program successfully supported hundreds of projects that contributed key building blocks across Ethereum,” the post reads. “However, with a lean team and broad scope, the growing volume of applications stretched our resources, limiting our ability to pursue strategic opportunities.”

“Our new model addresses this by shifting from a reactive to a proactive approach, working closely with other EF teams to ensure that funding aligns with the ecosystem’s priorities and drives meaningful impact,” said the Ethereum Foundation.

ESP remains open to applicants while channeling submissions through two paths that frame needs and outcomes. The Wishlist sets high-level goals and leaves room for varied approaches, inviting builders to propose initiatives that meet those goals without prescribing a single design.

Ethereum Community and Builder Impact

Requests for Proposals describe a defined problem and the expected deliverables, including scope, requirements, application windows, and estimated duration. This creates a schedule and a measurement plan that applicants can review before submitting.

Office Hours continue for guidance on whether a concept aligns with a Wishlist area or with an active RFP, so teams can target the right track from the start.

ESP says the first set of Wishlist items and RFPs is live across cryptography, privacy, the application layer, security, and community growth. The team notes that “Wishlist items and RFPs will be added and updated based on the evolving needs of the ecosystem,” making an ongoing pipeline rather than a single round.

The announcement also outlines coordination and support beyond funding. ESP plans to align grantmaking with other Foundation groups, provide guidance to grantees, connect projects to peers, and draw insights from outcomes to guide future calls.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Technicals Flash Bullish for a $5.00 Run?
2025-11-01 13:11:23
,
by Arslan Butt
News
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 03, 2025 – AI Tokens Drag Market Lower as Crypto Pullback Deepens
2025-11-03 04:40:03
,
by Jai Pratap
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Prospect: After the Washout, the Soil Looks Richer
2025-10-15 21:39:07
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$3,598
7.20 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,718,381,906,103
-8.51
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Technicals Flash Bullish for a $5.00 Run?
2025-11-01 13:11:23
,
by Arslan Butt
News
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 03, 2025 – AI Tokens Drag Market Lower as Crypto Pullback Deepens
2025-11-03 04:40:03
,
by Jai Pratap
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Prospect: After the Washout, the Soil Looks Richer
2025-10-15 21:39:07
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-11-03 15:11:08
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: December 2025 Forecast Points to $4,500 based on Bullish Indicators
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-11-02 11:42:41
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors