Price Analysis

Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes

Altcoins Cryptocurrency ETH Ethereum
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he's been...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethereum price prediction: ETH sits on key support with oversold RSI, hinting at a short-term bounce toward 3,900 if buyers hold strong.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is back at it again with another crash warning. This time, he said with a straight face, “MASSIVE CRASH BEGINNING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum will protect you.”

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Kiyosaki has posted around 30 similar crash warnings between November 2024 and October 2025. He’s made a habit of predicting market doom while plugging gold, silver, and Bitcoin as safe havens.

At this point, it feels like he tweets “crash” every time he spills his coffee. Sure, the market looks rough right now, but Kiyosaki’s track record isn’t exactly great. His posts often get roasted in the comments, and historically, the market tends to do the opposite of what he predicts.

Source: Kiyosaki Account On X.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Price Soar While Everything Else Crashes?

Source: ETHUSD / TradingView

The market looks rough, we know that, thanks to Kiyosaki. But even the Ethereum price is in danger right now as it sits on a key support zone that has been tested multiple times this month.

With the RSI sitting at 31, ETH is deep in oversold territory, which suggests a potential short-term bounce. If the bulls can defend this support, a move toward the 3,900 level looks possible.

However, if this support breaks, it could get ugly fast, exactly the kind of “crash” Kiyosaki keeps warning about. A sharp drop in ETH would likely drag altcoins down even further, and let’s be honest, they are not doing too well already.

Maxi Doge Presale Could Save You From The Crash

While everyone is caught up in Kiyosaki’s crash talk and watching ETH struggle to hold its support, meme traders are already turning their attention to what could be the next breakout star on Ethereum, Maxi Doge.

Maxi Doge is not just another meme coin riding the hype. It is built on Ethereum, backed by a fast-growing community, and supported by strong tokenomics that actually make sense. It combines meme energy with real rewards, offering early staking returns and deep liquidity, giving holders both fun and profits.

The presale has already raised over 3.88 million dollars, and staking rewards are sitting at around 79% APY, meaning early investors are earning while waiting for the next big move.

While the market worries about crashes, projects like Maxi Doge are quietly building the next wave of meme mania on Ethereum. It has the timing, the community, and the momentum to become one of the biggest meme coin stories of 2026.

Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
