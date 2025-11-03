Ethereum Price Prediction: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns of November Crash – But ETH Could Soar While Everything Else Crashes

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is back at it again with another crash warning. This time, he said with a straight face, “MASSIVE CRASH BEGINNING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum will protect you.”

If this sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Kiyosaki has posted around 30 similar crash warnings between November 2024 and October 2025. He’s made a habit of predicting market doom while plugging gold, silver, and Bitcoin as safe havens.

At this point, it feels like he tweets “crash” every time he spills his coffee. Sure, the market looks rough right now, but Kiyosaki’s track record isn’t exactly great. His posts often get roasted in the comments, and historically, the market tends to do the opposite of what he predicts.

Source: Kiyosaki Account On X.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Price Soar While Everything Else Crashes?

Source: ETHUSD / TradingView

The market looks rough, we know that, thanks to Kiyosaki. But even the Ethereum price is in danger right now as it sits on a key support zone that has been tested multiple times this month.

With the RSI sitting at 31, ETH is deep in oversold territory, which suggests a potential short-term bounce. If the bulls can defend this support, a move toward the 3,900 level looks possible.

However, if this support breaks, it could get ugly fast, exactly the kind of “crash” Kiyosaki keeps warning about. A sharp drop in ETH would likely drag altcoins down even further, and let’s be honest, they are not doing too well already.

