Ethena Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Arthur Hayes Predicts 50x Rally – Is ENA the Crypto That Turns $1,000 Into $50K?

One of Crypto’s most outspoken investors eyes ENA as this cycle's 50x defi play of choice – Ethena price prediction could see a 50x return.

Crypto billionaire has highlighted ENA as a “once in a century” DeFi play, a testament that there is still bullishness in stall for the Ethena price outlook.

While the altcoin has been mostly sidelined amid heightened risk-on appetite as markets prepare for U.S. interest rate cuts, it has rallied over 14% since Hayes’ prediction.

However, near-term volatility is expected with the August 28 PCE inflation data, which could dampen expectations for near-term interest rate cuts.

🚨 𝗣𝗖𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗔 𝗗𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗦 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬: 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗬



• PCE (MoM): Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.3%

• Headline PCE (YoY): Forecast 2.6%, Previous 2.6%

• Core PCE (MoM): Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%

• Core PCE (YoY): Forecast 2.9%, Previous 2.8%$BTC is… pic.twitter.com/1MiTIFD2ra — Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) August 29, 2025

What’s Behind Hayes’ 50x Prediction?

In an Aug 27 blog post, Arthur Hayes argued that DeFi could see extraordinary gains over the next few years, citing Ethena as a potential 50x pick.

Hayes’ thesis centers on dollar-backed stablecoin adoption, a sector where Ethena has quickly emerged as a major player with its USDe product.

He projects the stablecoin market cap to grow from $273 billion to $10 trillion by 2028, driven by rising adoption among retail and institutions for payments, savings, and yield opportunities.

And Ethena stands to make its claim with USDtb, expected to become the first regulated U.S. stablecoin under the GENIUS Act.

Ethena is set to become the first stablecoin developer whose product has a clear path to full compliance with the U.S. GENIUS Act



Through our partnership with @Anchorage, the only federally chartered crypto bank, USDtb will move onshore to become a U.S. federally regulated… pic.twitter.com/TVmsIGVZ5Y — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) July 24, 2025

USDtb could be the first to tap into sidelined capital from institutions awaiting regulatory clarity, with ENA positioned to benefit as the utility token at the center of this ecosystem

Ethena Price Prediction: Breakout Structure Hints at 600% to 1500% Gains

Ethena (ENA) has broken out of a long-term wedge and is now retesting previous resistance as support near $0.65–$0.70 – a classic setup that often precedes major upside.

This technical structure aligns with growing momentum around ENA’s role in the synthetic dollar narrative, especially as adoption of its yield-bearing stablecoin increases.

The RSI is holding near 50, suggesting sell pressure is fading, while the MACD histogram is flattening out, often a sign that a trend reversal is forming.

If ENA reclaims the $1.50 resistance zone, it could ignite a move toward $5 (+600%), with a longer-term push to $10 (+1500%) firmly in sight.

This setup may only be the beginning.

Arthur Hayes has repeatedly cited Ethena as a potential 50x play, pointing to its unique product-market fit and early leadership in decentralized synthetic dollars.

While that target may take years to materialize, the current breakout structure gives bulls a clear roadmap for massive upside in the months ahead.

