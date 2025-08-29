BTC $110,649.98 -2.11%
Industry Talk

Ethena Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Arthur Hayes Predicts 50x Rally – Is ENA the Crypto That Turns $1,000 Into $50K?

Arthur Hayes Ethena Price Prediction
One of Crypto’s most outspoken investors eyes ENA as this cycle's 50x defi play of choice – Ethena price prediction could see a 50x return.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Ethena Price Prediction: Crypto Billionaire Arthur Hayes Predicts 50x Rally – Is ENA the Crypto That Turns $1,000 Into $50K?

Crypto billionaire has highlighted ENA as a “once in a century” DeFi play, a testament that there is still bullishness in stall for the Ethena price outlook.

While the altcoin has been mostly sidelined amid heightened risk-on appetite as markets prepare for U.S. interest rate cuts, it has rallied over 14% since Hayes’ prediction.

However, near-term volatility is expected with the August 28 PCE inflation data, which could dampen expectations for near-term interest rate cuts.

What’s Behind Hayes’ 50x Prediction?

In an Aug 27 blog post, Arthur Hayes argued that DeFi could see extraordinary gains over the next few years, citing Ethena as a potential 50x pick.

Hayes’ thesis centers on dollar-backed stablecoin adoption, a sector where Ethena has quickly emerged as a major player with its USDe product.

He projects the stablecoin market cap to grow from $273 billion to $10 trillion by 2028, driven by rising adoption among retail and institutions for payments, savings, and yield opportunities.

And Ethena stands to make its claim with USDtb, expected to become the first regulated U.S. stablecoin under the GENIUS Act.

USDtb could be the first to tap into sidelined capital from institutions awaiting regulatory clarity, with ENA positioned to benefit as the utility token at the center of this ecosystem

Ethena Price Prediction: Breakout Structure Hints at 600% to 1500% Gains

Ethena (ENA) has broken out of a long-term wedge and is now retesting previous resistance as support near $0.65–$0.70 – a classic setup that often precedes major upside.

This technical structure aligns with growing momentum around ENA’s role in the synthetic dollar narrative, especially as adoption of its yield-bearing stablecoin increases.

The RSI is holding near 50, suggesting sell pressure is fading, while the MACD histogram is flattening out, often a sign that a trend reversal is forming.

If ENA reclaims the $1.50 resistance zone, it could ignite a move toward $5 (+600%), with a longer-term push to $10 (+1500%) firmly in sight.

This setup may only be the beginning.

Arthur Hayes has repeatedly cited Ethena as a potential 50x play, pointing to its unique product-market fit and early leadership in decentralized synthetic dollars.

While that target may take years to materialize, the current breakout structure gives bulls a clear roadmap for massive upside in the months ahead.

This ICO is Bringing Web3 to a Different Industry – One worth $85 Billion

SUBBD ($SUBBD) is turning heads as one of the most promising new projects in crypto – an AI-powered content platform that’s rewriting the rules of the $85 billion creator economy.

Unlike traditional platforms that take up to 20% from creators and give fans almost zero ownership, SUBBD flips the model completely.

Creators keep more.
Fans get more.
And both sides win.

With token-gated content, VIP access, and real rewards for supporting creators, SUBBD creates a two-way ecosystem where loyalty actually pays.

Nearly $1 million has already been raised in its presale – and once it hits exchanges, that window closes.

If you’re looking for a real use case, strong community backing, and upside before the mainstream catches on, this is your early-mover moment.

You can keep up with SUBBD on X, Telegram, and Instagram.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
