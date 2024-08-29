Donald Trump To Unveil Plans to Make US ‘Crypto Capital of the Planet’
Former President Donald Trump announced his intention on August 29 to unveil a comprehensive plan to establish the United States as the ‘crypto capital of the planet.’
The announcement was made via a post on his official Twitter account, which included a 17-second video where Trump revealed his strategy.
In the post, Trump tagged World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project actively promoted by his sons.
The video concluded with the World Liberty Financial logo, hinting at the potential involvement of the project in Trump’s broader agenda.
World Liberty Financial’s Potential Role
The involvement of World Liberty Financial suggests that this decentralized finance (DeFi) project may play a major role in his proposed strategy.
Donald Trump’s sons initially announced plans to launch a new DeFi project cryptocurrency platform aimed at addressing inequality in banking access with World Liberty Financial.
The platform, which they have referred to as “The Defiant Ones,” seeks to leverage the benefits of DeFi to challenge the traditional banking system – although specific details have yet to be revealed.
Donald Trump has also endorsed “The Defiant Ones” project as part of his broader agenda.
Approximately one hour prior to Donald Trump’s post, World Liberty Financial issued a warning on their Telegram channel urging users to be wary of scams.
“We have been made aware of some ads circulating on Telegram claiming to be from us, offering fake airdrops or token sales,” it said. “We are not doing any airdrops or selling any tokens at this time.”
Trump Family Goes Pro Crypto
This newfound familial interest in cryptocurrency coincides with Donald Trump’s recent shift on the issue. Despite previously deeming Bitcoin a “scam,” his stance has softened.
On June 14, he declared that he would end the Biden administration’s “war on crypto” if elected president.
Trump had also previously criticized Biden for his harsh stance on cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that the United States should strive to be a leader in the crypto industry.
Meanwhile, soon-to-be Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has remained quiet about her stance on digital finance.
Critics suggest her affiliation with the Biden administration may hinder her relationship with the crypto community, given President Biden’s stance on digital asset regulation.
However, recent reports suggest a potential openness on her part to embracing crypto.
With digital assets a key issue for nearly 20% of swing state voters, the stances of both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on this topic could influence the election’s outcome.
Current betting odds on Polymarket show Kamala Harris and Donald Trump deadlocked at 49%, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the next U.S. president.