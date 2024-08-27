What’s Happening In Crypto Today? Daily Crypto News Digest

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of blockchain and crypto news today – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today's news.

In crypto news today: Why is Crypto Down Today?

Bitcoin Recouples with Equities as Positive Correlation Strengthens – Bitfinex

SOON Raises Cobuilder Round from Industry Leaders in Solana Labs, Coinbase Ventures and More

Thai Authorities Raid Illegal Bitcoin Mine

Why Is Crypto Down Today?

Over the past 24 hours, the global crypto market capitalization fell 2.8% to $2.3 trillion.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last day is $79.4 billion.

Very few coins are in the green territory today.

Helium (HNT) is the best performer among the top 100, with a 12.6% increase to $7.09.

It’s followed by Akash Network (AKT)’s 12% increase to $2.99, as well as Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)’s 9.5 rise to $1.43.

The remaining eleven green coins are up 2% and below.

On the red side, we find Notcoin (NOT) with the biggest loss. It fell 9.3% to $0.008655.

And while PEPE decreased around 5%, the rest are down some 4% and below.

As for the top 10 coins per market cap, they are all red.

Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded the biggest loss of 2.8%, trading at $0.10606.

Tron (TRX) is now far behind, having seen a 2.4% fall to the price of $0.16201.

At the same time, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped the least. It is down 1.5%, currently changing hands at $62,846.

Ethereum (ETH)’s price at the time of writing is $2,686 after it decreased by 2%.

Meanwhile, the market reacted earlier today to speculation that the US Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates in September.

Furthermore, Defiance’s new single-stock long-leveraged MicroStrategy exchange-traded fund (ETF) saw $127 million inflows in six days.

In crypto news today, last week, BTC saw its price rise to $65,000, while risk assets in general rallied following the comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about a potential rate cut in September.

Analysts at crypto exchange Bitfinex found that, as equities rallied, Bitcoin saw its second-largest daily move since May.

Notably, this move “restored the positive correlation between the two assets,” with the analysts seeing this as “a sign of returning risk appetite in the market.”

According to the latest Bitfinex Alpha Market Report, the rally followed a period of correlation with the equity market.

The Pearson Correlation measures the relative correlation of BTC with the SPX and the NASDAQ on a 30-day rolling basis. It shows an increase in correlation since July 12.

SPX daily chart:

Source: Bitfinex Alpha Market Report

However, the analysts noted that BTC has been “relatively weaker” compared to equities since the capitulation low on August 5.

They argued that “the market is clearly exhibiting a risk-on sentiment, encouraged by the apparent imminence of rate cuts, and the current lack of overhang, given the complete distribution of seized Bitcoins by German law enforcement, while the Mt. Gox distribution is almost complete.”

Bitcoin Pearson correlation with S&P500 and the NASDAQ composite:

Source: Bitfinex Alpha Market Report

In an email to Cryptonews, Bitfinex analysts also commented that “as interest in delta-neutral and funding arbitrage trades rises, the directional open interest in the market has decreased, potentially allowing more room for price appreciation in Bitcoin and altcoins.”

SOON Raises Cobuilder Round from Industry Leaders in Solana Labs, Coinbase Ventures and More

SOON (Solana Optimistic Network) has raised a cobuilder round – one exclusively for builders, with no involvement from VC firms.

It received funds from Lily Liu, Chairman of Solana Foundation; Anatoly “Toly” Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana Labs; Jonathan King, Principal at Coinbase Ventures; Mustafa Al-Bassam, co-founder of Celestia Labs; Amrit Kumar, Co-founder of AltLayer; Prabal Banerjee, co-founder of Avail; and Robinson Burkey, co-founder of Wormhole Foundation.

According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, other notable builders in the round include Matt Katz, co-founder at Caldera; Jed Halfon, CSO at Anza; Kartik, co-founder at ETHGlobal; Victor Ji, co-founder at Manta Network; Mable Jiang, Chief Revenue Officer of StepN; Dani Osorio, ETHDenver Content Lead and Partner at Metaweb; Alex Pruden, Executive Director at Aleo Foundation, and more.

“Decouple, then to the infinity.”



It said it would use the funds to build its flagship products: SOON Stack and SOON Mainnet.

SOON Stack is a modular framework that combines the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and OP Stack. It will allow an SVM Layer 2 to be deployed on any Layer 1 where it can increase overall throughput of the ecosystem and keep the fees low.

SOON Mainnet is a general-purpose SVM Layer 2 solution that settles on the Ethereum blockchain, deployed using the SOON Stack. It will increase the transactions per second (TPS) capacity of the Ethereum ecosystem by 650K TPS, the team said.

Joanna Zeng, Co-founder and CEO of SOON, commented that the team aims “to combine the power engine of Solana, SVM with liquidity and user base from other L1s, and to make SVM the standard for every L1 ecosystem.”

Thai Authorities Raid Illegal Bitcoin Mine

In other crypto news today, Thai Police and officials from the Provincial Electricity Authorities (PEA) raided an illegal Bitcoin mine in Ratchaburi, a province to the west of Bangkok.

This comes after residents complained of repeated blackouts for more than a month, according to the South China Morning Post, citing local authorities.

Furthermore, it was the fourth time this year alone that they raided this type of facility in the same province.

The report explained that, in Thailand, Bitcoin miners are considered manufacturers. Therefore, they must pay related taxes.

🚨 **Breaking News!** Thai authorities just raided an illegal #Bitcoin mine in Ratchaburi causing power outages! 🕵️‍♂️💡



– Residents' complaints lead to action 📣

– Massive power consumption by mining rigs uncovered 🖥️⚡

Jamnong Chanwong, a chief district security officer, said that the authorities found Bitcoin mining rigs, “pointing to people using this house to operate a mine and using power they didn’t fully pay for.”

While the electricity consumption was massive, he said, not much of it was paid for.

Notably, the first attempt to enter the house was made on Thursday. After a guard wouldn’t allow them in, authorities got a search warrant but most of the equipment had been allegedly moved.

No arrests were made, Chanwong said.

