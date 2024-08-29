Bitcoin Price Tests $60,225 Support: Will Bulls Push to $65,000?

Bitcoin price is currently trading at $60,272, showing a potential shift in momentum after a recent dip. The $60,225 level has emerged as a critical support point, with traders closely monitoring whether Bitcoin can sustain this level and target higher resistance levels in the coming sessions.

The CEO of South Korean cryptocurrency firm Haru Invest was stabbed during a fraud trial. The attacker, reportedly a man in his 50s who lost money to Haru Invest, targeted CEO Lee, who is accused of misappropriating $826 million from 16,000 users. The attack occurred just before the trial began.

The CEO of South Korean cryptocurrency deposit service Haru Invest was stabbed in the neck by a man during his court fraud trial, police said https://t.co/2M0v81OhuR — Reuters (@Reuters) August 29, 2024

In June, Haru Invest suddenly halted withdrawals, causing widespread outrage among its customers. Lee was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the attacker was arrested.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the assault, which highlights the growing tension in the crypto industry.

Stacks Network Begins Nakamoto Upgrade for Faster Bitcoin Transactions

The Stacks network, a Bitcoin layer-2 solution, has initiated its Nakamoto upgrade to enhance transaction speeds and enable smart contracts on Bitcoin. This upgrade, named after Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, decouples Stacks’ block production from Bitcoin’s schedule.

Nakamoto Activation Window Begins 🟧



Today marks the beginning of a sequence to safely bring the Nakamoto upgrade and its fast blocks and Bitcoin finality to the Stacks layer!



Celebrate with 21 days of events, big news, collaborations, giveaways, and more. 🧡



More 🧵 1/4 pic.twitter.com/tTwJ9Glxv5 — stacks.btc (@Stacks) August 28, 2024

The upgrade is expected to roll out to network operators over the next two weeks and will culminate in a hard fork. A new feature in this upgrade is the proof-of-transfer (PoX) consensus algorithm, allowing users to mine Stacks blocks and earn rewards by burning Bitcoin.

This upgrade is part of Stacks’ broader strategy to boost utility, including the introduction of sBTC, a bridge asset between Bitcoin and Stacks. The announcement comes amid a slight drop in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price, influenced by market sentiment.

Texas Warns of Rising Energy Demands from AI and Bitcoin Mining

Texas is raising concerns about the increasing energy demands from Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. ERCOT, the state’s grid operator, warned that electricity demand could potentially double due to new crypto mines and AI hubs, along with population growth and prolonged heat waves.

ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas and others gave shocking testimony today in the Senate Committee on Business & Commerce that within only six years (that’s only three legislative sessions), our power grid needs will grow from about 85,000 to 150,000 megawatts. That is much higher than the… — Office of the Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (@LtGovTX) June 12, 2024

ERCOT estimates that an additional 65,000 megawatts of power will be needed, with about half of this demand coming from AI and cryptocurrency activities.

State officials, including Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, are worried that these industries may contribute little in terms of jobs but consume large amounts of electricity, potentially leading to rolling blackouts.

Texas is now considering steps to manage the energy impact of these high-demand industries. Following this news, Bitcoin (BTC) saw a slight decline of 0.5% as concerns over the sustainability of crypto mining in energy-intensive regions grow.

Bitcoin Eyes Key Support at $60,225: Will Bulls Maintain Momentum?

Bitcoin is currently trading around $60,272, showing signs of recovery after a recent dip. A critical upward trendline has been providing solid support, converging near the $60,225 level—a key pivot point for the next potential move.

If Bitcoin manages to stay above this level, it could trigger further upside momentum, targeting $62,154 and potentially $64,426.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

However, if Bitcoin fails to hold above $60,225, it may retest the support at $57,998. The RSI, recovering from oversold conditions and now at 50.77, indicates balanced momentum with a slight bullish bias.

Traders should watch for a breakout above $60,225 as confirmation of continued bullish action. Sustaining this level could reignite optimism, pushing Bitcoin to higher targets.

