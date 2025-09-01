BTC $109,214.15 0.44%
Price Analysis

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Trader Says DOGE God Candle Is Overdue – Could This Be the Last Chance Under $1?

Dogecoin Meme Coins Price Prediction
Analysts warn this could be the final entry before $1 – Dogecoin price prediction teases massive gains on the horizon.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
A popular trader shared a bullish Dogecoin price prediction that anticipates an explosive upward move at any point now after a descending triangle breakout was confirmed in a key chart.

CryptoKaleo, a crypto analyst whose X account is followed by over 700,000 users, posted a DOGE/BTC chart that shows how the price action reversed its downtrend lately.

This pair tracks how DOGE performs relative to the top crypto. A breakout like this indicates that positive momentum for the top meme coin is accelerating at a point when Bitcoin (BTC) is retreating.

In the past 30 days, DOGE has gained 8.8% while BTC has dropped by 4.4%. This prompts a shift in dominance level and supports a bullish Dogecoin price prediction that envisions a move toward $1 during this cycle.

CryptoKaleo anticipates that a ‘god’ candle may show up at any given point now. This is a massive move that could happen at any time during a single period.

An example of this kind of move was seen last week when Pyth Network (PYTH) skyrocketed by 100% on August 28, pushing the price from $0.1150 to a closing high of $0.2320 in just 24 hours.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Retests Key Supports and Confirms Bullish Breakout

Despite the crypto market’s latest pullback, Dogecoin has just tagged a key trend line support from which it could recover strongly.

dogecoin price prediction

Kaleo’s breakout can also be seen in the DOGE/USDT chart. A positive sign is that the price retested the upper bound of the descending triangle from above and, quickly bounced off it.

This confirms the breakout and sets the stage for an explosive move in the next few days that favors a bullish Dogecoin price prediction.

The first target for DOGE would be $0.50, resulting in a 127% upside potential in the near term. Meanwhile, if positive momentum continues, the top meme coin could easily rise to $1 and make a new all-time high once altcoin season fully kicks off.

As DOGE outperforms BTC, the top crypto presales of this year inspired by this token could deliver big gains as well. Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a dog-themed token that embraces the hype of this bull market, reflects this trend and could be the next crypto to 10X as it has raised nearly $2 million in just a few days.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Rides the Hype and Sees Green Candles Ahead

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) isn’t just another Shiba-inspired meme – it’s a fearless, chart-obsessed, bull market degenerate built for those who want to ride serious hype.

Running on Ethereum, $MAXI captures the raw energy of every crypto pump cycle – and early investors are betting it could make its way into the top meme coin rankings alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

maxi doge crypto presale

The project features the Maxi Fund, which will invest up to 25% of presale proceeds into high-leverage altcoin trades – aiming for explosive upside with up to 1000X potential.

No fear. No stop loss. Just green candles and relentless momentum is the plan.

To buy early, head to the Maxi Doge official websit and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet) .

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
Blockchain News
99% Back Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade to Slash Transaction Finality to 150ms
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-01 15:12:39
Altcoin News
Crypto Investment Products See $2.48B Weekly Inflows, Pushing August Total to $4.37B
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-01 15:11:07
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
