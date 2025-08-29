BTC $108,515.63 -3.58%
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Pyth Near 100% Daily Gain; Pump.fun, Four Rally

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Altcoin season remains uneven across markets. Instead of a full rotation, trading attention has settled on a handful of names with liquidity and a defined use. Pyth, Pump.fun, and Four each fall into this group for different reasons, with infrastructure, memecoin creation, and GameFi forming the basis of their traction.

The current pattern shows that traders are not simply chasing speculative price action. They are moving into tokens where the platform or protocol continues to generate activity. This selective approach shows why these three tokens are attracting flows despite differences in purpose and design.

Pyth Network (PYTH): Oracle Activity Expands

Pyth is trading near $0.2367, with a market capitalization of around $1.33 billion and a circulating supply of about 5.75 billion tokens. It has seen a nearly 100 percent increase over the past 24 hours.

The maximum supply is listed at 10 billion. Daily volume exceeds $2.9 billion, far higher than in earlier weeks, and the token has more than doubled over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

The immediate surge was seen after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it would publish GDP data on a blockchain. The project delivers real-time price feeds from trading firms and exchanges to decentralized applications.

Its pull-based system allows users to request live pricing, a function that has become central to derivatives protocols and DeFi platforms. Pyth’s surge in value is directly related to its increased use across multiple chains, making it one of the most active infrastructure tokens during the current altseason.

Pump.fun (PUMP): Platform for Token Creation

Pump.fun is trading near $0.00355, with a market capitalization of about $1.2 billion. Circulating supply is around 354 billion tokens from a total allocation of 1 trillion. Daily turnover is roughly $290 million. The token has gained close to 10% in the past day and more than 20% across the past week.

The project serves as a launch platform for Solana-based tokens, particularly memecoins. Users can issue tokens quickly and pay a fee to move them into active trading pairs. The simplicity of this model has led to thousands of new coins being created, giving Pump.fun steady revenue and trading activity.

Its growth is less about long-term fundamentals and more about constant participation, which supports liquidity for PUMP itself.

Four (FORM): GameFi and Launchpad Participation

Four is trading at about $3.66, with a market capitalization of nearly $1.37 billion. Circulating supply is close to 375 million tokens, with a maximum supply of 580 million. Daily volume has ranged between $35 million and $55 million. The price remains slightly below its peak earlier in August.

The token powers an ecosystem on BNB Chain that combines gaming, staking, and governance. It also supports a launchpad for new projects, including meme assets and DeFi experiments. Originally launched under the BinaryX brand, the project rebranded to broaden its functions.

Current Altcoin Season View

The strength of these tokens illustrates how altcoin season can develop in different ways. Pyth benefits from essential infrastructure that continues to attract integrations. Pump.fun leverages constant demand for new token creation, keeping activity high. Four blends gaming with platform access, offering steady participation for its community.

Rather than a uniform rally, altseason is rewarding tokens that connect to actual platforms or ecosystems. Pyth, Pump.fun, and Four demonstrate how selective flows are defining the market at this stage.

Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
