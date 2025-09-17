Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF Set to Debut This Week – Wall Street Sending DOGE to $10+

The first spot DOGE ETF is expected to hit the open market this week – Dogecoin price predictions now eye $10 with Wall Street exposure.

The REX-Osprey DOJR ETF (DOJE) is set to start trading this Thursday, adding to the catalysts stacking in favour of bullish Dogecoin price predictions.

The issuer will be the first to deliver regulated exposure to DOGE, expanding the meme coin’s footprint in U.S. TradFi markets beyond corporate treasury vehicles.

Launching Tomorrow: REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF, $XRPR, & REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF, $DOJE.



The first U.S.-listed ETFs offering spot exposure to $XRP and $DOGE go live tomorrow, offering investors a way to access these digital assets through an ETF structure.



Brought to you by… pic.twitter.com/NbyQqEs1YQ — REX Shares (@REXShares) September 17, 2025

However, DOJE will not be a conventional spot ETF, functioning more as a mutual fund with indirect exposure through a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary using crypto derivatives products.

While this differs from other DOGE ETF filings, it lays the groundwork for asset managers like Greyscale chasing direct asset-backed ETF to see approval in October.

With the SEC’s first greenlight, Dogecoin could unlock sidelined capital from institutions awaiting regulatory clarity.

And with markets pricing 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut today, plus a base-case of 75 bps in total cuts before year-end, a parabolic setup could soon come into play.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Could Wall Street Send Doge to $10?

These stacking catalysts for demand could give Dogecoin the momentum it needs to realise the full breakout of a two-month bullish pennant pattern.

This continuation pattern stands to see Dogecoin price resume its July bull run with its $0.26 August high now flipped to potential support.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant breakout continues. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators back a bullish case. The RSI has cooled to 60 after breaching the oversold threshold at 70, which typically marks local tops.

However, the correction may not be over yet as the MACD line has yet to resume its uptrend, closing in on a potential death cross.

A decisive bounce from $0.26 will prove crucial as the launchpad for the next move higher, targeting a 40% move for a full breakout to $0.38.

With ETFs attracting new TradFi demand, this DOGE breakout could extend to $1 for a potential 270% gain.

The $10 milestone, however, will likely hinge on long-term adoption through ETFs, corporate treasuries, and potential 401(k) exposure, integrating XRP deeper in U.S. financial markets.

