Industry Talk

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF Set to Debut This Week – Wall Street Sending DOGE to $10+

Dogecoin ETF Price Prediction
The first spot DOGE ETF is expected to hit the open market this week – Dogecoin price predictions now eye $10 with Wall Street exposure.  
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF Set to Debut This Week – Wall Street Sending DOGE to $10+

The REX-Osprey DOJR ETF (DOJE) is set to start trading this Thursday, adding to the catalysts stacking in favour of bullish Dogecoin price predictions.

The issuer will be the first to deliver regulated exposure to DOGE, expanding the meme coin’s footprint in U.S. TradFi markets beyond corporate treasury vehicles.

However, DOJE will not be a conventional spot ETF, functioning more as a mutual fund with indirect exposure through a Cayman Islands-based subsidiary using crypto derivatives products.

While this differs from other DOGE ETF filings, it lays the groundwork for asset managers like Greyscale chasing direct asset-backed ETF to see approval in October.

With the SEC’s first greenlight, Dogecoin could unlock sidelined capital from institutions awaiting regulatory clarity.

And with markets pricing 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut today, plus a base-case of 75 bps in total cuts before year-end, a parabolic setup could soon come into play.

Dogecoin Price Analysis: Could Wall Street Send Doge to $10?

These stacking catalysts for demand could give Dogecoin the momentum it needs to realise the full breakout of a two-month bullish pennant pattern.

This continuation pattern stands to see Dogecoin price resume its July bull run with its $0.26 August high now flipped to potential support.

DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant breakout continues. Source: TradingView.
DOGE / USD 1-day chart, bullish pennant breakout continues. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators back a bullish case. The RSI has cooled to 60 after breaching the oversold threshold at 70, which typically marks local tops.

However, the correction may not be over yet as the MACD line has yet to resume its uptrend, closing in on a potential death cross.

A decisive bounce from $0.26 will prove crucial as the launchpad for the next move higher, targeting a 40% move for a full breakout to $0.38.

With ETFs attracting new TradFi demand, this DOGE breakout could extend to $1 for a potential 270% gain.

The $10 milestone, however, will likely hinge on long-term adoption through ETFs, corporate treasuries, and potential 401(k) exposure, integrating XRP deeper in U.S. financial markets.

While TradFi Eyes Dogecoin, Speculators Eye a New Bull Run Play

Each bull market produces tokens that skyrocket as communities rally behind them, and none carry more viral momentum than Doge-inspired coins..

The cycle is clear: Dogecoin led in 2021, followed by Shiba Inu, Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and Dowge. Every bull run delivers a Doge-branded runner.

Now, attention is shifting to Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the potential next mover.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale website.
Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale website.

Maxi Doge embraces a no-utility ethos wrapped in gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy. It positions itself as more than just another Dogecoin; it’s a lifestyle asset.

Momentum is already building fast. The $MAXI presale has raised over $2.2 million, with early investors earning 144% APY through staking rewards.

You can join the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale now on the official website. This could be the last early entry, with the token set to enter the open market mid-bull run.

You can keep up with Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.2650
1.09 %
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

