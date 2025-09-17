BTC $115,869.35 -0.75%
Industry Talk

XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 

ETF Price Prediction XRP
The first spot XRP ETF is expected to hit the open market this week – XRP price predictions now eye $100 with TradFi exposure.  
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is set to launch this Friday, adding a new bullish catalyst to XRP price predictions.

The issuer will be the first to deliver regulated spot exposure to XRP in U.S. TradFi markets, unlocking previously untapped demand for the altcoin.

This clears the path for asset managers facing their final decision in October, including the likes of Franklin Templeton, set to expand XRP’s presence in these markets.

With the SEC’s greenlight, sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity could create a parabolic setup, with industry figures anticipating $8 billion inflows within the first year.

XRP Price Prediction: Is a $100 Breakout Coming?

This first spot ETF could give XRP the momentum it needs to confirm the breakout of a bull flag pattern that has formed since mid-July, flipping its upper resistance into support.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag breakout retest. Source: TradingView.
XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag breakout retest. Source: TradingView.

A retest is now underway, with momentum indicators holding steady in bullish territory.

The RSI sits just above the neutral line at 52, suggesting buyers remain in control, while the MACD maintains its lead over the signal line despite a week of sell pressure, evidence that the wider uptrend remains intact.

With markets pricing near 100% odds of U.S. interest rate cuts today, the macro narrative could add fuel early, stimulating new demand for risk assets like XRP.

XRP could realise a full breakout of the pattern, retesting its early June high and extending towards $5 for a 65% gain from current levels.

And with the stacking catalyst of ETFs attracting new TradFi demand, this breakout could extend the XRP price rally to $10 in a potential 230% move.

The $100 milestone, however, will likely hinge on long-term adoption through ETFs, corporate treasuries, and potential 401(k) exposure, integrating XRP deeper in U.S. financial markets.

Bitcoin Could Still Be the ETF Play – Thanks to a New Layer-2

As attention floods into altcoin ETFs like XRP and Ethereum, Bitcoin is quietly preparing a major comeback.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is leading that charge, unlocking the one thing Bitcoin has always lacked – a real ecosystem.

Built as a Layer 2, $HYPER fuses Bitcoin’s trust and liquidity with Solana’s speed and scalability, creating a powerful foundation for DeFi, staking, yield farming, and more.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website.
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Website.

For years, Bitcoin’s growth has been capped by slow transactions, high fees, and limited programmability. With $HYPER, those barriers are being lifted—right as markets turn bullish.

Some analysts now expect Bitcoin to reach $250,000 this cycle, and with $HYPER positioned at the center of Bitcoin’s ecosystem expansion, it could capture a share of that momentum.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has already raised over $16 million – but time is running out to lock in the current low price, with just 1 day and 13 hours left until the next presale price jump.

You can join the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale now on the official website to get in before it gets listed on exchanges.

To keep up with Bitcoin Hyper, follow them on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
