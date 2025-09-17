XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming?

The first spot XRP ETF is expected to hit the open market this week – XRP price predictions now eye $100 with TradFi exposure.

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is set to launch this Friday, adding a new bullish catalyst to XRP price predictions.

The issuer will be the first to deliver regulated spot exposure to XRP in U.S. TradFi markets, unlocking previously untapped demand for the altcoin.

This clears the path for asset managers facing their final decision in October, including the likes of Franklin Templeton, set to expand XRP’s presence in these markets.

With the SEC’s greenlight, sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity could create a parabolic setup, with industry figures anticipating $8 billion inflows within the first year.

🚨JUST IN: https://t.co/Tx1rvs5Mqa CEO Kris Marszalek predicts an XRP ETF could attract $8B inflows in its first year 📈💰



Liquidity tsunami incoming, $XRP is about to shine! 🌊🔥 pic.twitter.com/HNR7eizsHb — John Squire (@TheCryptoSquire) September 16, 2025

XRP Price Prediction: Is a $100 Breakout Coming?

This first spot ETF could give XRP the momentum it needs to confirm the breakout of a bull flag pattern that has formed since mid-July, flipping its upper resistance into support.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag breakout retest. Source: TradingView.

A retest is now underway, with momentum indicators holding steady in bullish territory.

The RSI sits just above the neutral line at 52, suggesting buyers remain in control, while the MACD maintains its lead over the signal line despite a week of sell pressure, evidence that the wider uptrend remains intact.

With markets pricing near 100% odds of U.S. interest rate cuts today, the macro narrative could add fuel early, stimulating new demand for risk assets like XRP.

XRP could realise a full breakout of the pattern, retesting its early June high and extending towards $5 for a 65% gain from current levels.

And with the stacking catalyst of ETFs attracting new TradFi demand, this breakout could extend the XRP price rally to $10 in a potential 230% move.

The $100 milestone, however, will likely hinge on long-term adoption through ETFs, corporate treasuries, and potential 401(k) exposure, integrating XRP deeper in U.S. financial markets.

