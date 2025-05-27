BTC $110,376.43 0.94%
Deutsche Bank and Accenture-Backed Teams Taurus and Parfin Work to Fuel Institutional Adoption in EU and LatAm

Journalist
Sead Fadilpašić
Journalist
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead specializes in writing factual and informative articles to help the public navigate the ever-changing world of crypto. He has extensive experience in the blockchain industry, where he has served...

Taurus, Parfin, Institutional Adoption, EU, LatAm

Taurus, a Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider backed by Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, and financial technology company Parfin, have teamed up to hasten institutional adoption of digital assets in Latin America and Europe.

According to the press release shared with Cryptonews, the collaboration places four features at its center: innovative technology, security, governance, and compliance.

Notably, Taurus says that working with a trusted regional provider boosts its expansion into Latin America. It adds that Parfin’s global client base includes banks, asset managers, and crypto-native institutions.

Per the teams, “this collaboration marks a significant step forward in the consolidation of an interoperable infrastructure ready to meet the demands of regulated markets on a global scale.”

Moreover, as part of the deal, Parfin’s institutional platform will integrate Taurus’s full product suite, including Taurus-PROTECT and Taurus-CAPITAL. These will provide custody, governance, compliant token issuance, and asset lifecycle management. Therefore, they’ll form “a comprehensive end-to-end solution for digital asset management,” the team says.

At the same time, Parfin Platform, a custody-agnostic solution, will utilize support for hardware security module (HSM), to provide institutions with “diverse security and architectural requirements.”

Lamine Brahimi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Taurus, commented that the two companies are “providing a scalable, high-performance solution that supports institutions as they expand their digital asset capabilities.”

Institutional Adoption, Wallet Visibility, Liquidity Access

Parfin and Taurus claim that their integrated infrastructure supports “a broad range of digital asset use cases.” These include crypto, digital currencies, and tokenized securities.

Among the benefits for institutional clients, the announcement highlighted cheaper ownership as the collaboration lowers dependence on fragmented third-party systems. Also, the partnership enables real-time wallet visibility and settlement execution through the Parfin interface. The integrated infrastructure provides access to liquidity via Parfin’s execution infrastructure.

At the same time, Taurus handles policy enforcement, custody, and tokenization.

The companies also claim that the operational and settlement risk is lower thanks to the fully integrated custody and trading workflows. Additionally, the collaboration enables faster deployment leveraging API-based architecture.

“This partnership is an important step for institutions seeking global-standard infrastructure,” said Marcos Viriato, Co-Founder and CEO of Parfin. The integration allows clients to “choose the solutions that best meet their needs in a secure and compliant environment.”

Meanwhile, founded in 2019, Parfin is a financial technology company that builds software products to allow financial institutions to adopt blockchain rails. It’s also the core developer of the blockchain banking platform Rayls.

At the same time, Taurus is a securities firm regulated and supervised by FINMA, founded in 2018. It offers services for issuing, storing, and trading cryptocurrencies, tokenized assets, NFTs, and digital currencies. It also operates a marketplace for private assets and tokenized securities.

In March, Taurus announced a strategic partnership with Turkish digital bank BankPozitif and opened an office in Istanbul.

In April, it partnered with Figment, and it launched its Taurus Network, an interbank digital asset network. Its goal is to enhance institutional collaboration, collateral mobility, and settlement efficiency across cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

In May, Taurus and US-based financial services giant State Street won Digital Asset Partnership of the Year at the 2025 ‘Leaders in Custody’ Awards.

