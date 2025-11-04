Decred, Dash and Internet Computer Break From the Trend in a Quiet Altcoin Season

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: November 4, 2025

Altcoin activity remains narrow, yet a few older assets are standing out. Decred is trading around $42.70 after rising by about 106% in a day. Dash is following at $133, up 54%, while Internet Computer is sitting near $5.40, a 43% increase over the same period.

The Altcoin Season Index, however, is sitting at 28, indicating that most coins remain subdued while a handful break from the wider trend.

Bitcoin dominance sits near recent highs, and liquidity across altcoin venues remains uneven. Still, the sharp movement in these three tokens raises questions about what conditions are fueling selective rallies when the overall environment favors consolidation.

Decred Gains From Privacy Label and Thin Float

Decred’s surge appears tied to a renewed classification as a privacy asset, which has drawn attention to its staking and governance structure.

That label shift placed DCR in screeners’ tracking privacy tokens, a sector that has drawn more attention amid discussions of transaction confidentiality and regulatory tightening.

A large portion of Decred’s supply remains locked in staking, reducing available float. That structure limits liquidity on exchanges, so even modest inflows can cause large swings.

The combination of a new privacy narrative and low circulating supply created the setup for the recent move. Short-term traders and privacy advocates both contributed to the surge, driving the price briefly above $68 before it retraced toward current levels.

Dash Benefits From Payment Use and Privacy Crossover

Dash, another veteran privacy-linked token, has followed a similar path. It is trading near $133, with intraday prints close to $149. The coin’s payment network continues to see activity through its main wallet and integrations with decentralized exchanges, providing multiple channels for usage.

Dash Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Recent project updates on transaction efficiency and merchant tools helped sustain visibility within the payment sector.

Market data also suggest a rise in two-way activity, indicating that interest extends beyond short-term speculation. Dash’s role as both a transactional token and a privacy-enabling network positioned it to benefit from the current rotation toward assets with identifiable use cases.

Internet Computer Sees Renewed Focus on Infrastructure

Internet Computer’s token, ICP, has climbed more than 40% in 24 hours to about $5.40. The rise follows heavy liquidations of short positions and a sharp rebound from recent support levels around $3.

The ongoing development in decentralized computing and AI-related applications could have led to the growth, which are the areas that continue to attract developer attention.

Technical indicators show that ICP reclaimed its prior resistance with increased volume, and its daily turnover is several times higher than last week’s. This mix of structural demand and position adjustment pushed the token into one of the strongest performers of the session despite the general slowdown across altcoins.

Monthly Round Up:



The big news was that @caffeineai is now open to everyone.



But there was even more that happened this past month, here's a short recap:



– Caffeine was featured in @VentureBeat for turning chats into live apps, and appeared at @SFTechWeek, Zurich AI Festival… pic.twitter.com/HicWUTylrf — DFINITY Foundation (@dfinity) November 4, 2025

What To Learn From the Selective Altcoin Season

The Altcoin Season Index below 30 shows that the market remains uneven. Most assets still lag behind Bitcoin over the recent cycle, but coins with distinct use cases or constrained supply are finding short-lived windows of strength.

Altcoin Season Index (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Decred and Dash demonstrate how a well-defined supply structure and clear function can attract liquidity even in quiet market conditions. Internet Computer shows that technical setups can trigger strong rallies when participation clusters around short squeezes and visible development narratives.

Traders seeking comparable opportunities might focus on assets combining identifiable themes such as privacy, infrastructure, or yield models with measurable liquidity and low free float. These traits have consistently preceded strong single-asset moves during otherwise flat periods for altcoins.